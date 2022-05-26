Are you waiting for more news of the “cat game”? Stray and his cyberpunk world could be here sooner than you think

According to the PlayStation database, the Annapurna title could have leaked its release date.

Almost two years have passed since Stray made us fall in love with a premise in which we control a cat in a cyberpunk world. This title, published by Annapurna Interactive, has not shared many details of its experience, but it has caught our attention again with a preview that placed its release date for some time in this summer. And, although we still do not have an official confirmation, everything indicates that its developers will fulfill the promise.

The PlayStation database would place the launch of Stray on July 19As published by the Twitter account PlayStation Game Sizewhich has already been successful in other information related to the size of the games on PS4 and PS5, the PlayStation database places the release of Stray for the next July 19. Considering that, as we mentioned at the beginning of this news, those responsible promised to release their game in the summer, it seems that we have reason to get excited.

Stray has captured the attention of players for a most curious combination: the adorableness of a cat and the mystery of a cyberpunk city. After all, our feline skills will allow us to survive in this forgotten city while solving a ancient riddle. All this, of course, interspersed with scenes in which we will have to wander and flee from the dangerous creatures that populate the streets.

As we said before, we still need Annapurna or BlueTwelve Studio, the developers of the release, confirm this release date. At the moment, those responsible for the game have reaffirmed their intention to release it in 2022 and the Korean age classification system has entered it in its database, which could give us news in the coming weeks.

More about: Stray, Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio, Filtration and PlayStation.