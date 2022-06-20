Are you waiting for The Callisto Protocol? Well here you have 6 terrifying games while it comes out

The Callisto Protocol has been a pleasant surprise for everyone horror fans, and it is the great event this year for lovers of the genre. However, until the end of the year (December 2, to be exact) we have to wait to sink our teeth into it, and it is natural to want to endure these coming months with more jewels that scare us.

Here we are going to give you some ideas. If you’re a fan of the genre, You may already know some of the titles, but we will try to surprise you with our recommendations.

6 titles to keep you waiting until The Callisto Protocol

Saga Dead Space

Ok, this is a trap as a cathedral if you already know the genre, but not putting the series on this list would be a cardinal sin. While it is true that the third installment is a bit pocha, the first and second game are two true works of art full of tense moments and nightmarish creatures.





We do not want to go into spoilers (the classic spoilers, go) about the story because it is very interesting, so we will only tell you that they take place in space stations in which there have been incidents and in which some monstrous creatures have been responsible for turning these places into a real death trap.

Cold Fear

We have a weakness for this game, you are going to forgive us. It is a survival horror that combines many details of the genresuch as the fixed camera for the scenarios or the camera on the shoulder when we point a weapon.





The premise is very simple: we are part of a rescue team who arrives on a Russian ship to see what the hell is going on. From there, things get complicated and we will experience very claustrophobic moments. If you want to play it on PC, we warn you that it will cost you to apply a patch if you want to play it on modern monitors, but it’s worth it.

Daymare: 1998

The Daymare’s story: 1998 is curious, and it is that a team of fans was making a remake of Resident Evil 2 until Capcom told them that they had to stop. Later the company’s official remake was announced, and fans turned their project into this Daymare.





Es a rather peculiar title that not everyone likes, but you should give it a try if you like the genre. Perhaps you will find a title that surprises you and that has quite hardcore mechanics.

The Evil Within

Horror fans know more than enough about Shinji Mikami, one of the parents of the genus. He has been present in the first Resident Evil titles and in the cult Dino Crisis saga, and that is why when The Evil Within was announced, everyone set their sights on the title.





The reality is that the first installment is a more than reliable title that will surprise you, while the second installment refines all the good things of the first and turns it into one of the most satisfying horror experiences in recent years.

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Almost closing the list we find the best survival horror that has come out in the last 10 years. It’s no exaggeration, this reimagining of the original 1998 title is a true delight that has two very different routes, an engaging story and constant tension that will keep you on your toes throughout the adventure.





We cannot stress enough how GOOD this game is. Among the 3 remakes that have come out at the moment (the fourth is on its way) it is the best by far. Trust us: don’t miss it.

Tormented Souls

we end with one of those new games that seem from another era, a fixed-camera survival horror with an inventory system reminiscent of the original Resident Evil. From the first moment the game strives to make you more lost than an octopus in a garage.





The puzzles, the enemies, the shortage of ammunition… everything reminds us of a time when we visited the Spencer Mansion or the sinister Raccoon City Police Station. If you are nostalgic for another era of the genre, you are going to put on your boots.