Area Jam: New Legends triumphs in theaters and breaks data in the USA all through its first weekend, even surpasses Black Widow

The premiere of Area Jam: New Legends has made enthusiasts of the unique movie and basketball nostalgia to the outside. Such a lot in order that the movie has grossed $ 31.7 million at the United States field place of business, which has earned him the primary position and has surpassed the 26.3 million bucks of Wonder’s Black Widow.

In keeping with THR, the 1997 sequel to Area Jam grossed $ 27 million at the weekend of its US premiere and a world general of $ 54.7 million. When it comes to the sequel, Warner Bros. predicted that Area Jam: New Legends would gross about $ 20 million in its opening weekend with the cheap of 150 million bucks. In any case, the movie has exceeded expectancies and we need to know the way it is going to fare globally.

Area Jam: New Legends has been launched in theaters and on HBO Max. At the streaming platform he were given the most important premiere for a circle of relatives name all through the pandemic. If truth be told, a curious truth is that 61% of those that went to the cinema to look it have been underneath 25 and 49% have been underneath 17 years of age.

As for Vida Negra, which has finished its 2nd weekend, has skilled a decline after the premiere of Area Jam: New Legends. This in the United States, as a result of Black Widow has amassed greater than 324 million bucks the world over and with Disney Plus Premier get entry to.

Area Jam: New Legends premieres in Spain on July 23, 2021Then we can know the way the sequel has fared the world over.