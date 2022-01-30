Arena to earn XP, gold and rewards playing Alchemy, to rank fast!

If you have few jokers to spend, and what you want is to win games quickly in Magic: Arena, rank at full speed and get daily rewards playing in Alchemy, what you have to do is make yourself a deck that quickly unfolds its cards and leads you to victory in a few turns. We search for it and we find it.

On February 10, one of the planes most loved by all players returns: Kamigawa, only now with an exciting cyberpunk look. Therefore, it is best not to go crazy testing and building decks and more decks right now. It is convenient to hold on to one that allows us to win games quickly to get the daily prizes of the challenges, and wait patiently for the meta to change again with Kamigawa. In Magic: Arena it’s always a good idea to have one of these quick decks, as well as other more experimental ones with which to test different combinations of cards, strategies and ways of playing. With this before us, what decks exist right now in Magic: Arena to win with a bang? playing alchemy?

Of all the reigning decks in the meta, I bring you the three that work best in relation to how quickly you can win a game with them. We go from the slowest to the fastest, but everyone is going full throttle. In the fifth turn, if not before, you can have the game solved. Of course, all of these are BO1, meaning Best of 1 or to a single game, which will allow us to capture the rewards per match won earlier. Coming in at number three on our top 3 quick Alchemy decks is a very aggressive blue and white deck. In order to export this list to your account, remember that you have to change the language to English:

4 Usher of the Fallen

4 Luminarch Aspirant

2 Sigardian Evangel

2 Spectral Adversary

4 Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

1 Dorothea, Vengeful Victim

4 Elite Spellbinder

1 Brutal Cathar

4 Skyclave Apparition

4 Glasspool Mimic

1 Ethereal Escort

1 Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate

4 Inquisitor Captain

3 Island

10 Plains

4 Hengegate Pathway

3 Cave of the Frost Dragon

4 Deserted Beach

Captain Inquisitor, protagonist of these two decks

The key to this deck is in the combination of Captain Inquisitor (Inquisitor Captain) with Mirror Lake Impersonator (Glasspool Mimic). With this combination you can get almost your entire arsenal of creatures on the table in one turn. Then use Sigardian Missionary’s ability (Sigardian Evangel) to tap all of the enemy’s creatures for a good hit without it being able to block anything. The rest of the cards serve to support this strategy, defend and strengthen your troop before the big impact. It is a deck that works very well and is a lot of fun. The next deck that I propose is a little faster than the previous one. He also has the Captain Inquisitor among his cards, which is a sign of how good is this letter, but it’s based on gaining a lot of life and turning it into counters for your creatures. It is a very interesting deck because it is not as focused on a specific combo as the previous one.

7 Plains

2 Swamp

4 Shattered Sanctum

1 Hive of the Eye Tyrant

4 Brightclimb Pathway

3 Shineshadow Snarl

4 Lunarch Veteran

3 Angel of Unity

2 Skyclave Cleric

4 Voice of the Blessed

4 Cleric of Life’s Bond

4 Righteous Valkyrie

4 Elite Spellbinder

2 Skyclave Apparition

4 Inquisitor Captain

1 Orah, Skyclave Hierophant

2 Vanishing Verse

2 Valorous Stance

1 Hagra Mauling

1 Agadeem’s Awakening

2 Pyre of Heroes

It’s best to open with Lunarch Veteran (Skyclave Cleric), follow with Voice of the Blessed, and grow your characters from there. A key creature in this life-gaining cleric deck is Walnut, hierofante de aerorruinas (Orah, Skyclave Hierophant). It allows you to return cleric cards to your hand to reassemble your army. Precisely for this reason, Agadeem’s Awakening is also included. Since we have many low-cost creatures, with these two cards we can still have chances of victory if we play a Ruinaskar or a fearsome, disgusting and powerful Hookflesh Massacre. I love to play this card, but how I hate being played. This type of sacrifice and black control decks are the worst enemy of this proposal. It’s also really bad for it to be put in front of creatures with a lot of strength at the beginning of the turn. But if all goes well, you will dispatch the game in very few turns.

The fastest deck to win in Alchemy

This deck with Baby Dragon is the fastest of these three to win games, rank and get at full speed the rewards of triumphant duels that, daily and weekly, Magic The Gathering: Arena proposes. It’s basically a one-color red based on dragons, and it’s brutal. It is seasoned with some white and blue, but it is fundamentally a embodied energy cannon. If you have a good hand, you can be downing huge creatures in a hurry and blowing up on turn three, completely sweeping the previous two decks. This is the list:

2 Mountain

2 Plains

1 Den of the Bugbear

4 Forsaken Crossroads

4 Sundown Pass

2 Stormcarved Coast

4 Temple of the Dragon Queen

1 Cave of the Frost Dragon

2 Riverglide Pathway

1 Needleverge Pathway

4 Fearsome Whelp

4 Moonveil Regent

4 Town-razer Tyrant

4 Adult Gold Dragon

4 A-Goldspan Dragon

2 Inferno of the Star Mounts

1 Velomachus Lorehold

3 Dragon’s Fire

3 Valorous Stance

1 Alchemist’s Gambit

3 Divine Purge

4 Orb of Dragonkind

The entire deck is built around one of the best creatures Alchemy has brought to the game: Fearsome Brood (Fearsome Whelp). This amazing cardboard reduces the cost of summoning all your dragons by one colorless mana, and it does so turn by turn! That way, if you get one in the first hand, you have half the game made. The funny thing is that your opponent, seeing that you play dragons, will want to save their bug killers for the fattest ones, when the real danger is this hatchling. To spice up this deck, and in case your hatchlings kill you, include four Orbs of Dragonkind. They are perfect for when you run out of cards in hand and you need to refresh it to continue rocking.

With any of these three decks you will get very good results. Of course, which one to choose? Since it is not a good time to spend jokers, get one that forces you to invest as little as possible. Any of them is good and very powerful. It is true that the cards of the first two are seen in many more decks, while those of the third are only seen in the dragon decks. Therefore, if you think in the long term, it may be more interesting to ride the second or the first. But if you want it is to sweep in Arena playing Alchemy now, don’t hesitate: Dungeons and Dragons.