Argentina and Italy dispute the Finalissima at Wembley: time, TV and formations

Argentina e Italia will collide this Wednesday in a spectacular final in Wembley by Conmebol-UEFA Champions Cup who has earned the name of Final. From 3:45 p.m. Argentine time, both teams will jump to the mythical stadium in London to play an official title with television from ESPN and Chilean arbitration Pier Maca.

It will be the first edition of this contest that has some not too distant predecessors. Is that the winners of the America Cup and the European Championship have already met in 1985 and 1993 for the Artemio Franchi Cup and those who celebrated were France, by beating Uruguay 2-0 in the Parque de los Príncipes, and Argentina Maradonaby beating Denmark on penalties in Mar del Plata.

Now the Albiceleste aspires to lift another trophy, less than a year after winning the Copa América in Brazil. Although, the meeting will also serve the coach Lionel Scaloni to be able to measure himself against a European rival since in his entire cycle he barely faced one: it was a tie 2-2 with Germany in 2019.

Argentina prepared this Final concentrating the last week in Bilbao. The technician had in this call with almost all his soccer players habitually mentioned, with the exception of Leandro Paredeswhose place in the middle of the court would be occupied by Guido Rodriguez. The man from PSG He is recovering from an injury and, although he is with his teammates, he will not be in the game. The only novelty on the list is the central defender Marcos Senesiwho had also been called by Italy, but who chose to represent his country.

In this way, the champion of America would form with Emiliano Martinez in the bow; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi and Nicolas Tagliafico on the defensive line; Rodrigo de Paul, Guido Rodriguez and Giovani Lo Celso in the middle; Lionel Messi as link and above Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria.

For its part, Italia he earned the right to be in this Final by winning the European Championship in July last year, beating England in the final in a penalty shootout at Wembley, precisely the stadium where today’s game is played. But the spirits of the team Roberto Mancini are opposed to those of Argentina after having been left out of the Qatar World Cup losing the playoff against North Macedonia.

That is the reason why for the Azure this meeting serves to initiate a replacement in the national team and give rise to footballers who will try to take the European team to the World Cup 2026 and end the curse that has dragged on since 2006, when after having lifted the cup in Germany it was eliminated in the first phase in 2010 and 2014 and could not qualify for the 2018 and 2022 editions.

In addition, it is the farewell of the veteran Giorgio Chiellini, 37 years old. The defender will play the last game on behalf of his country and, unfortunately for him, figures such as Ciro Immobile o Federico Chiesaboth absent due to injury.

Formations:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Christian Rosemary, Nicholas Otamendi, Nicholas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Giovanni Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria. DT: Lionel Scaloni.

Italia: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Emerson; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Insigne. DT: Roberto Mancini.

Hour: 15.45 from Argentina.

TV: ESPN.

Estadio: Wembley.