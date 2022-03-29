Argentina arrived in Ecuador in the middle of a crowd: the drastic measure they applied in the concentration to take care of Messi

The Argentine team commanded by Lionel Messi arrived in Guayaquil to play this Tuesday against Ecuador the last meeting of the playoffs South Americans heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where both teams have already secured their presence on the last date. The albiceleste team led by DT Lionel Scaloni was installed after 9:15 p.m. Ecuadorian time (11:15 p.m. in Buenos Aires), at the Green Gold Hotel from the north of the city, located on Avenida 9 de Octubre.

Due to the fury that arouses the Scaloneta, and above all Lionel Messithe police placed a fenced located more than 100 meters from the front door of the hotel. In this way, they were prevented from almost 400 fans that they come closer The Rosario crack that arouses admiration in any part of the world, that’s why a drastic measure was also taken in the concentration to keep calm.

The facility reported that employees are strictly prohibited from asking for photos both to La Pulga and to any member of the delegation and Anyone who does not comply with this rule will be fired. From his job. The intention is that the Argentine squad goes through its stay in Guayaquil as comfortable as possible.

The Argentine team already qualified for the World Cup, will not recognize of the playing field from the Isidro Romero stadium and will go directly to the field, about three hours before the scheduled start time (20:30 in Buenos Aires).

Scaloni did not confirm the team, but Lionel Messi would start against Ecuador (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

Unlike what usually happens, after the practice in which the Argentine national team tried the stopped ball, Lionel Scaloni He did not confirm to the campus which team will be visiting Ecuador. The coach will define together with his coaching staff how many changes he will make regarding the 3-0 win against Venezuela. There can be several: the duel, as it happened against Vinotinto, can serve as a platform for some tests.

If Franco Armani, Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolás González (all passed the test) appeared among the starters in La Bombonera, before the casualties, in Ecuador other names could receive the chance. From the training, it can be inferred that the goalkeeper will be Juan Mussowho already played as a starter against Bolivia in 2021. Although it should not be ruled out that the DT opts for Geronimo Rulli, of great present in Villarreal, who in the last practice officiated as a starter. The absence of the suspended Dibu Martínez opens doors for Gringo and company to begin to resolve the three (or four, if FIFA expands the list) goalkeepers who can go to the World Cup.

In the background, Nahuel Molina, it seems to continue. The same as Nicholas Otamendi and Nicolás Tagliafico (who achieved continuity due to Marcos Acuña’s injury). The remaining central could vary. In a rehearsal he participated again German Pezzella. And on Monday, Lucas Martínez Quarta.

In the midfield, everything indicates that Rodrigo De Paul (strut on Friday, appears next to Messi), and Mac Allister would repeat -although the possibility that Exequiel Palacios would emerge instead of the former Boca should not be crossed out, a weakness of the DT that today He has less filming at Bayer Leverkusen-. The unknown is in No. 5, if Leandro Paredes continue or leave your place Guido Rodriguezwho participated in the titular cast in one of the last two practices.

And forward? Captain Messi, except for physical problems, is immovable. The other two places are also in doubt. 9 would be Julian Alvarez, who for the first time would play as a starter in the Senior National Team, taking the position of Joaquín Correa. AND Nicolas Gonzalez or Angel Di Maria They compete for the last place, a fact that is related to the development of Fideo, who entered at a high level against Venezuela (one goal and one assist), but comes from a tear at PSG.

Thus, the formation before the cast directed by Gustavo Alfaro would be: Musso or Rulli: Molina, Pezzella or Martínez Quarta, Otamendi and Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes or Guido Rodríguez, Alexis Mac Allister or Palacios; Messi, Julián Álvarez and Nico González or Di María.

