Argentina beat Unión Alzira 1-0 and advanced to the semifinals of the L’Alcudia tournament

(Credit: COTIF)

The Argentine team led by Javier Mascherano defeated Unión Deportiva Alzira 1-0team that militates in the Spanish promotion, and qualified for the semifinals of the traditional tournament international of Alcudiawhich takes place in the Valencian Community.

The under 20 team won with a goal from midfielder Francisco Marco, of Defense and Justice, 26 minutes into the second half, and thus I was first in Group A of the tournament. In their first match, those led by Javier Mascherano drew 0-0 against Rukh Lviv, from Ukraine, and in the second match they beat Valencia 2-0.

In the semifinal instance, Argentina will face Levante, this Friday, August 5, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Argentinian Formation : Gomez Gerth; Ulysses Ciccioli, Brian Aguilar, Francis Frame, Nahuel Genez; Lautaro Lopez, Lucas Roman, Augustine Rodriguez, Juan Gauto; Lautaro Ovando and Gonzalez. DT: Javier Mascherano. Nicholas Peace, Brian Aguirre, Ignatius Master Puch, Augustine Giay, Valentin Barco and Matthew Seoane also entered.

The 24 footballers summoned:

Alvaro Killane (Las Palmas, Spain), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid, Spain), Rafael Pfauser (Freiburg, Germany), Lautaro Ovando and Roman Vega (Argentina Juniors); Lautaro Di Lollo, Nahuel Genez and Valentin Barco (Boca Juniors), Francisco Marco (Defense and Justice), Lucas Roman (West Lane Railway), Juan Gauto (Hurricane), Brian Aguilar and Agustin Rodriguez (Lanús); Ulysses Ciccioli (Central Rosary); Brian Aguirre (Newell’s Old Boys); Lautaro Lopez and Matthew Seoane (Velez Sarsfield); Augustin Giay (St. Lawrence), Federico Gomes Gerth (Tiger), David Romero (Cordoba Workshops), Tomas Gonzalez (Santa Fe Union) and Ignacio Maestro Puch (Tucuman Athletic).

(@argentina)

In another order, the coach of the Argentine team, Lionel Scalonisaid today that is “very concerned” about the lack of definition regarding the pending South American Qualifying match against Brazilwhich has not yet confirmed September 22 as the completion date, “because that disrupts all the preparation plans for the World Cup.”

”It is difficult to understand that FIFA does not decide whether or not the game with Brazil will be played, because this disrupts all plans and creates total uncertainty a month and a half before it should be played”, Scaloni told the prominent press at the Ezeiza airport, from where he left to return to Spain and his residence in Mallorca. ”And above all that after that match we would have to play another match on the same FIFA date. Because If we knew that this game is played in Brazil, we would try to organize another as close as possible, and then we could do it in Argentina”, revealed.

The game in question, corresponding to the sixth date of the South American Qualifiers, began to be played on Sunday, September 5 of last year at the Neo Química Arena (former Arena Corinthians), but was interrupted after 5 minutes due to the break-in in the field of play of the local health authorities, since four Argentine players had falsified their place of origin. The Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) denounced that Emiliano Martínez, Emiliano Buendía, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, residents of England, had falsified their declaration of entry into the country and violated the measures in force at that time in relation to the pandemic of COVID-19. The AFA was fined and the players suspended for two dates.

Some time later, FIFA ordered the match to be played on September 22 at its original venue, but the AFA and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) requested that the match be annulled, although the appeal was dismissed. That is why Claudio Tapia announced that the TAS had been resorted to so that the match was definitively suspended. The response from the Superior Arbitration Court has not yet arrived and the question of whether the game will be played or not is still latent.

”Due to this issue, we cannot schedule a tour that we had planned to carry out in the United States, where the idea was to play two games with World Cup rivals, one against a strong team and the other not so much, but now, even if the match with Brazil was suspended, It will be difficult for those countries to wait for us with such little time”, lamented Scaloni. ”For now, the only thing we have confirmed is that we will play the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on November 16, which is a very interesting possibility just a week before the start of the World Cup (it starts on the 21st and Argentina debuts on Tuesday the 22nd against Saudi Arabia),” he said.

The 44-year-old coach from the Santa Fe town of Pujato also referred later to his continuity as head of the national team after the Qatari World Cup, and in this regard confirmed that he had talks on the matter with Tapia during these 20 days that he was in Argentina, where he witnessed two matches, at Newell’s Old Boys (against Racing Club) and River Plate (against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata). ”We were talking with the president of AFA and there is nothing formal yet. It will be seen later. For now I am focused not only on the World Cup, but on the game with Brazil that has me very worried”, he insisted, with the eloquence of impatience that invades him about it. “But the ideal thing would be for it to continue after the World Cup, and the idea with President Tapia is in that sense,” he immediately clarified, opening the door to his continuity even more.

The Argentine coach, Lionel Scaloni, celebrates after winning the Finalissima at Wembley Stadium against Italy (REUTERS / Peter Cziborra)



Later he clarified that in the meeting that Marcelo Bielsa had in the Colossus with Gerardo Martino, the coach of the Mexico team that Argentina will face on Saturday, November 26 for the second date of Group C, they did not speak “of that match logically, but of other things of the present, and of course from Newell’s”. And precisely regarding that “present”, he referred to the members of the selected team who are changing clubs these days. “We always look for the player to have minutes in his team and normally when they change institutions a new stage opens for them and it is good for us to be able to make decisions”, he highlighted.

”For example, the humility with which Julián Álvarez works is an example for the younger ones to notice him. And that is going to bring us and Manchester City simultaneously. Because the good ones, when they meet other good ones, become better ones”, he analyzed. ”Afterwards, we don’t get involved in the personal decisions of the players. For example, the change that Enzo Fernández had to go to Benfica from River is positive for him and of course we take it into consideration. And the same thing happens with Paulo Dybala now that he has gone to Roma, because he must have continuity, since he has plenty of conditions”, he stressed.

Scaloni returned to Mallorca, but next month he will have to be back to take charge of the national team captained by Lionel Messi, to play with Brazil or tour North America. But with so little time ahead, that this issue is not resolved 110 days before the World Cup, it is logical that he is “very concerned”.

KEEP READING:

He competed without underwear and starred in an unusual accident: the athlete who lost the race for preventing his private parts from being seen

The tense cross between Damián Manusovich and Chavo Fucks: “Rude, look me in the face”

Does Gallardo kick the board at River Plate? The 3 changes and the conservative scheme that he tried to visit Independiente

The “new Usain Bolt” broke the youth record for the 100 meters and challenged his rival before the finish line

The chilling and multiple accident 500 meters from the finish line of a cycling race

With information from Telam.