Argentina beat Valencia 2-0 and became leader of Group A in the L’Alcudia tournament

Argentina started winning 2-0 in the first half and defended the difference until the end (Photo: COTIF)

The second share of Argentine Under 20 team directed by Javier Mascherano It was with a smile when defeating by 2-0 to Valencia in the tournament of Alcudia which served to win first place in Group A. After a goalless draw in their debut against FC Rukh Ukraniathe Albiceleste managed to show a better version of his game and, with goals from Juan Gauto y Brian Aguirredefeated the Spanish team.

At the start of the duel, Valencia tried to bring out their playing style, high blocks and possession. But unexpectedly, it ended up being counterproductive in the first minutes of the game: at 7 ′ a bad positioning in a goal kick from Argentina left the Huracán footballer hand in hand with David Vassilev to open the scoring.

Far from conforming, those of the little boss kept the pressure high in search of a new goal and the effort became a reward at 13′. A center to the area of ​​the Spaniards generated chaos a few meters from the goal and was Brian Aguirre who found the ball to send it to the back of the net. The intelligence of Albiceleste letting Valencia handle the ball but hitting at the right moments on the wings was essential to defend the advantage of the first half.

Aguirre celebrates Argentina’s second goal (Photo: COTIF)

With few changes throughout the duel, Argentina never felt minor in the game beyond not having possession of the ball and he was always closer to a third touchdown for a team discount to appear that. Good feelings for Mascherano in this second international match that served to confirm first place in Group A and dream of a place among the best four teams in the prestigious event.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, August 4, against OUT Alzira and a victory will confirm the classification as pointer. Meanwhile in Zone B, Levante appears as leader with six units and is chased by the Uruguayan team with four. Further back and already eliminated, Villarreal and Alboraya UD appear with one and zero points respectively.

Formation of Argentina Sub 20: Federico Gomez Gerth; Augustine Giay, Lautaro Di Lollo, Roman Vega, Valentine Ship; Lautaro Lopez, Augustine Rodriguez, Nicholas Peace, Juan Gauto; Ignatius Master Puch, Brian Aguirre. DT: Javier Mascherano.

The tribute to Diego Maradona in the L’Alcudia tournament

