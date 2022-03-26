Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 in its last home appearance in the Qualifiers

The duel for the 17th date on the way to the Qatar World Cup



Argentina offered snippets of his best version in The Bombonera: in the last home game of the South American Qualifiersthe selected albiceleste beat Venezuela 3-0thanks to the goals of Nicolas Gonzalez, Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi.

Argentina decisively took the initiative, with a centralized Messi and González and Correa on the wings. He tried to advance by putting together passes and breaking from the individual imbalance of the captain, against a rival who shrank back and thought about the replicas with the two tanks up: Martínez and Rondón.

La Vinotinto bet on friction with different protagonists to cut when the local attacks prospered. Thus, at 3 minutes, a shot by Messi that Faríñez covered and a good combination between Correa and 10 at 16 ‘were the best Albiceleste actions at the start.

It cost him to break the fence to Argentina. But when Correa acted as Lautaro Martínez and Messi assumed the role of driver, the arrivals for the homeowner came in cataract. AND, at 34 ′, De Paul crossed and Nico González, with an attack, signed the well-deserved 1-0 for those guided by Scaloni.

The Argentine appetite did not cease: Correa had it, after a great pass from Messi. Venezuela only came with a finder from Rondón for Martínez, with the duo distractedly taking the locals’ back. The play, however, was annulled for offside.

González already touched the goal and all of Argentina launches into the celebration (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

The tone of the game did not change one iota in the complement. Argentina held command of the development, with good performances from Tagliafico, the media, and Messi. At times he lacked deepening, beyond a couple of free throws from the Flea, the assistance in cut and first to Joaquín Correa that the forward squandered with an extra hitch, or the great overflow of Nahuel Molina so that Alexis Mac Allister , alone and facing the fence, he will finish off wide.

Venezuela only brought danger with a cross that Josef Martínez headed in the heart of the area, but did not hit the goal.

Argentina gained aggressiveness with the income of Ángel Correa and Di María. And the goals came to define the lawsuit. At 33′, the combination of the goal that defined the last Copa América was refloated: De Paul released his foot for Di María, who closed and subtly chopped the ball. And, at 36, Messi and Fideo combined, and La Pulga resolved with a blundered touch, improper for his quality, but effective in the end. The situation even made him smile.

With many forced casualties (Lautaro Martínez with COVID-19; Dibu Martínez, Young Lo Celso, Holiday Romero, Emiliano Buendia suspended; Marcos Acuna and Papu Gómez injured), the Argentine team met expectations once again, against an opponent inferior to the one that José Pekerman is trying to rebuild.

Thus, he extended his undefeated record to 30 games and remains four points behind Brazil in the Qualifiers table. Will he be able to stay with the competition, as an emotional springboard for the World Cup?

The next day of Argentine selection will be with a trip to Guayaquil to face Ecuador on the 18th date of the Qualifiersalready with the first four places in the table of positions defined: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay will go directly to the World Cup. Peru, Colombia and Chile will bid for the playoff space.

However, when combined albiceleste He will still lack a presentation in the Qualifiers since the classic with Brazil is pending as a visitor, taking into account that the duel in September was suspended after a few minutes by the local health authorities.

waiting for the definitive reprogramming of this classicthe gaze will be on the “finalissima” before Italy which will take place on Wednesday, June 1, starting at 4:45 p.m. (Argentine time), at the Wembley Stadium.

The communion of the fans of Argentina with the public (REUTERS / Matias Baglietto)

FORMATIONS

Stadium: candy box (City of Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Referee: Kevin Ortega (Peru)

POSITIONS TABLE

