Argentina could not beat Russia and fell in their debut in the ATP Cup 2021

Argentina fell in their debut in the ATP Cup 2021 against Russia (AFP)

The ATP Cup, which serves as a prelude to the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, and which competes with the traditional Davis Cup, puts the best tennis players in the world face to face in a competition by countries. Argentina, in its debut, had a bad start and fell smoothly 2-1 against Russia, one of the candidates for the title.

The representatives albicelestes were Guido Pella (44 in the ATP ranking) and Diego Schwartzma (9th tennis player on the planet), who fell to Andrey Rublev (8th) and Daniil Medvedev (4th), respectively.

Guido Pella fell in first turn to Andrey Rublev (REUTERS / Jaimi Joy)

In the first round, the native of Bahía Blanca fell without mitigating against the 23-year-old, who won 6-1 and 6-2 in about an hour. The European had just finished a great 2020, by participating in the ATP Finals.

The European closed the first set in 26 minutes of play, without giving up his serve and aggressively in attack to win the two break options that were presented to him. The second set was a kind of continuity of what happened in the first part of the game.

Diego Schwartzman lost the second point for Argentina (AFP)

“It is difficult to take stock. It was a quick game, with good successes from him, many mistakes on my part. He comes with confidence, with matches, he’s Top 10, he’s playing well and did the basics to beat me. He hit the ball hard and beyond that I never found the peace of mind to be able to play a little better and be able to hurt him“, Said the Argentine after consummating his defeat.

Despite the delivery of the Small Throughout the entire game, Medvedev was better in key moments of the match and won the second point of the series thanks to a 7.5 and 6-3 (one hour and 39 minutes of match).

Medvedev defeated Schwartzman in the ATP Cup

Later the doubles of both countries face. The pair made up of Máximo González and Horacio Zeballos won 6-4 and 7-6 against Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev.

Argentina’s next commitment in Group D will be on Thursday, from 3.30 (Argentina time), against Japan, team whose main weapon is Kei Nishikori (racket number 41 on the planet). The Asians will make their debut in the tournament tomorrow, against Russia.

It is worth noting that this edition of the ATP Cup underwent some modifications. Due to the sanitary circumstances that the world is experiencing, it went from 24 teams and three venues in three cities, to 12 countries and all the matches in Melbourne Park, spread over just five days of competition. In the 2020 edition, Novak Djokovic took 665 points, Rafeel Nadal reaped 250 and Medvedev was awarded 255.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

From isolation in Australia, Guido Pella pointed out against the Grand Slam organization and his colleagues: “All the masks fell off”

Guido Pella exploded against the Australia Open in the middle of the strict quarantine: “They haven’t cleaned our room for a week”