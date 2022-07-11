Argentina lost by a landslide against Brazil at the start of the women’s Copa América

Compact of Argentina vs. Brazil in the women’s Copa America

Argentina debuted with a heavy defeat in the America Cup ante Brazil by 4-0. Adrianaon two occasions, Zanerattocriminal, and Debinha they scored for the team defending the trophy. The national team will seek revenge on Tuesday against Peruwhich was released on the first date.

Little and nothing had happened until that moment of the game. Brazil did not dominate the party and Argentina did not bother the great candidate either. Just a free kick from far away Romina Nunez which did not cause any problems for goalkeeper Lorena until a great combination led by Pia Sundhage arrived.

went to the 27 minutes when the Brazilians made the difference with a beautiful goal. Bia Zaneratto controlled through the center of the field, got rid of a mark, raised his head and slapped the left alone to the tamires that enabled under the arch to Adriana to break the zero on the scoreboard.

That marked a turning point that ended up tipping the balance after half an hour again for the side of the champions after Núñez tried to bother the rival goalkeeper with a header without luck. It was a bad start of Aldana Cometti from the bottom which left Brazil in a dominant position, with the possibility of launching a cross to the heart of the area that ended in a dubious penalty from Ruth Bravo on Zaneratto. The Empressa Palmeiras footballer, was in charge of change the maximum penalty per goal with an exquisite definition.

The closing of the first half had another attempt by Nunezthe most active in Argentina, which almost ended up becoming a great goal if it hadn’t been for the masterful volley of goalkeeper Lorena, who dropped the shot from the angle.

Bia Zaneratto was key in the first half: he participated in both goals for Brazil (Photo: Reuters)

After the ten of the complement, Zanerattobehind Julieta Cruz, could have stretched the distance with a cross shot that passed well near the posting of the goal defended by Vanina Correa.

It was just a few seconds before Adriana put the third of the journey: Zaneratto fought, won and enabled with a great pass to the Corinthians attacker, who dribbled the Argentine goalkeeper and scored against an empty goal.

About the end, an error of Aldana Cometti, who made a bad pass and gave the ball to the rivals so that they could start the counterattack with the Argentine team ahead. A fantastic deep ball, behind the back of the same defender, left Debinha face to face with the goalkeeper, who came out in a hurry, could not cut and saw how the Brazilian defined without resistance for 4-0.

It was not the expected debut for the national team (Reuters)

One of the details that did not go unnoticed in the match was the substitution of Stephanie Baniniwho returned to the Argentine team for this tournament and he just entered at 15 of the complement, with a bandage on his right knee. The Atlético de Madrid star replaced Bravo. Also, Soledad Jaimes (Flamingo) and Dalila Ippolito (Pomigliano, Italy), two of the most outstanding of the squad, were not even among the relays.

The next commitment of those led by Portanova will take place on Tuesday, July 12, before Peru for the second date of Group B. Then, it will be the turn –on Friday the 15th– to face Uruguay in the third presentation. After being released on the fourth date, they will run into Venezuela on Thursday 21 in the second shift of the day.

The Verdeamarela is the great candidate. She is the last winner and for having lifted the trophy in seven of the eight editions (1991, 1995, 1998, 2003, 2010, 2014 and 2018). The Albiceleste it was the only team capable of breaking with that hegemony, when it prevailed in 2006, which allowed them to qualify for the first (and only) time to an Olympic Game (Beijing 2008).

This tournament takes place with two zones of five teams each and Its main motivations are tickets to the 2023 Australia-New Zealand World Cup, the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile.

The two best in each zone will advance to the semifinals, while the third will face each other to define fifth place. The champion and the other finalist team will keep the direct tickets to the next World Cup, as will whoever wins the duel for third place. Those who finish in fourth and fifth place, for their part, will have to play a Repechage to ensure their presence in the world’s top event.

The finalists will also be present at the next Olympic Games (in Tokyo 2020, for South America, Brazil and Chile were present). The third, fourth and fifth, for their part, will play the Pan American Games. It is worth clarifying that if Chile ends up in one of these positions, as host, it will give up its place to sixth.

This is how the groups of the Copa América Femenina Colombia 2022 were formed

Group A is made up of Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay and Bolivia, while Group B includes Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela and Uruguay.

The national team is directed by Germán Portanova, who opted for the return of Stephanie Banini (recently chosen in the ideal eleven of FIFA), who had ceased to be part of the team almost three years ago. In addition to the Atlético Madrid soccer player, the presence of Florence BonsecondMadrid CFF player.

It is worth mentioning that the River Plate player Erica Lonigro He had to travel urgently to join the squad due to the injury of Marianela Szymanowskiwho suffered a dislocated shoulder. However, the details regarding the duel with Brazil that caught the attention were the decision to leave Banini between the relays and the absences even in the bench of substitutes of Soledad Jaimes (Flamengo) and Dalila Ippolito (Pomigliano, Italy)two of the most renowned players on the squad.

Brazil, directed by Pia Sundhage, has never missed a World Cup and will not want 2023 to be the exception. She is also looking for her ticket to the Olympics, where she was never absent either. Despite being the great candidates, they have just lost their last two friendlies in June: 2-1 against Denmark and 3-1 against Sweden (silver medalists in Tokyo 2020).

FORMATIONS

Argentina: Vanina Correa, Agustina Barroso, Eliana Stabile, Julieta Cruz, Aldana Cometti, Romina Nunez, Daiana Falfan, Yamila Rodriguez, Florence Bonsegundo, Mariana Larroquette and Ruth Bravo. DT: Germán Portanova.

alternates: Solana Pereyra, Laurina Oliveros, Vanessa Santana, Sophia Braun, Miriam Mayorga, Marina Delgado, Maricel Pereyra, Gabriela Chavez, Erica Lonigro and Stephanie Banini.

Brazil: Lorraine, Fernanda, Rafaelle, Tainara, Tamires, Angelina, Ary, Adriana, Caroline, Gio and Bia Zaneratto. DT: Pia Sundhage

alternates: Natascha, Luciana, Leticia Santos, Kathellen, Duda Santos, Gabi Portilho, Debinha, Antonia and Duda Sampaio.

Estadio: Centennial (Armenia, Colombia)

The tournament fixture:

Copa América Femenina Colombia 2022: These are the dates to take into account for the competition

