Argentina shines in the South American Swimming Championship: they won three gold, four silver and three bronze medals

(@ cadda1969)

The action of the South American Absolute Water Sports Championship of Buenos Aires 2021 continued, which takes place in the Roca Park and which is a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympic Games. On the second day, Argentina won the gold medals thanks to the work of Virginia Bardach, Julia Sebastian and the women’s team that won the put 4×100 combined.

The Cordovan Bardach, got gold when celebrating in the 400 meters combined for women, with a time of 4m. 49s. 76/100. The second placement and silver medal went to the native of Lomas de Zamora, Selene Alborzen, with 4m. 53s. 98/100, according to the website of the Argentine Water Sports Confederation (Cadda).

In addition, the Santa Fe Sebastián obtained the gold medal in the 200 meters women’s breaststroke, by winning the final test. The 27-year-old swimmer, (classified for the Tokyo Olympics like Delfina Pignatiello and Santiago Grassi), set a time of 2m. 27s. 59/100 to go the distance. Sebastián, representative of the Regatas club, had achieved another title last Tuesday, by winning the 100-meter breaststroke.

Meanwhile, the Argentine team reached the third gold medal of the day in the 4×100 combined post, among women. The members of the quartet were her own Sebastián, Andrea Berrino, Ceballos and Lucía Gauna.

The Santa Fe swimmer Gabriel Morelli, for his part, he achieved second place and a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke. The native of San Justo obtained a record of 2m. 14s. 01/100 (mark B qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics). The title remained in the hands of Colombian Jorge Murillo.

The medal table continued to add successes for the country, since there were other silver ones that corresponded to Agustín Hernández (100 backstroke), Roberto Strelkov (50 butterfly) and the 4×100 of Agustín Hernández, Gabriel Morelli, Nicolas Deferrari and Guido Buscaglia.

The Cordoba Macarena Ceballos placeholder imageMeanwhile, he achieved third place and a bronze medal in the same competition, with a record of 2m. 31s. 18/100. This was added to the albiceleste festivities with the bronzes of Buscaglia (50 butterfly) and the artistic swimming team.

Finally, the greatest promise of the Albiceleste swimming, the Buenos Aires Delfina Pignatiello, this time he could not repeat his victory in the opening in the 800 meters freestyle where in a movie finale he won by just one hundredth. She finished fourth in the women’s 200-meter freestyle, with a time of 2m. 03s. 98/100. Gauna from Mar del Plata finished sixth, while the victory in this competition corresponded to Brazilian Rafaela Trevisan Raurich.

This Thursday and Friday, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the activity will continue in the Olympic Park of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires located in the Roca Park.

KEEP READING:

In a film finale, Delfina Pignatiello won the gold in the 800 meter freestyle of the South American Swimming