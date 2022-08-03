Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile relaunched the joint candidacy to organize the 2030 World Cup

In an act celebrated in the Football Museum of the stadium Centenary of Montevideo, members of the Executive Committee of the Uruguayan Football Association, together with the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, ministers and authorities of the federations of Argentina (represented by Rodolfo D’Onofrio and Matías Lammens), Paraguay and Chile gave a conference press release in which they relaunched the candidacy for the 2030 World Cup.

“We are privileged to be able to be in this iconic place where history began. We cannot but work wholeheartedly to honor the memory of those who organized the first World Cup and show that history, FIFA, football and all our colleagues have a moral debt and recognition to those dreamers and founders of what we and simultaneously mobilizes the world that is a world cup”, were the first words of Domínguez.

At the same time, he explained why did four countries unite to host the World Cup: “In 1930 there were 12 countries plus the host, that changed over time. Due to the expansive effect of football, of the beautiful game, later there were 24, 32 and now 48. To think that a single country can host 48 delegations with the number of tourists and everything that goes with it is almost inhibiting”.

So far the other two firm candidates are those of Morocco and a joint between Spain and Portugal. It is worth mentioning that, by FIFA regulations, Concacaf countries (the United States, Mexico and Canada will organize the 2026 World Cup) will not be authorized, nor will Asian countries (for Qatar 2022), which is why the quartet made up of North Korea, South Korea, China and Japan.

An alternative emerged in Europe with United Kingdom (England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland), another in Africa with Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Mauritania joining the aforementioned Morocco, and even another in South America with the trio Ecuador, Colombia and Peru.

The president of the Uruguayan Football Association, Ignatius Alonsoalso took the floor: “As a result of that intellectual work, of that courage, great ambition to achieve important things, that big thought, that putting into action to achieve what is thought and what is desired, the construction of this Centennial stadium and the celebration of the first world championship outside of the Olympic Games. Here we are and we go for what corresponds to us, for the concretion of the celebration of 100 years in the World Cups where it all began”.

Y Sebastian Bauza, Secretary of Sports of Uruguay, shared other words: “The challenge is great, to jointly make a bloc and dream of something that is very important for the four countries and populations that dream of having a World Cup in our region. The region deserves to host a World Cup. FIFA has to understand that we have to come here to celebrate the World Cup, we can’t go out and compete. The roots and the legend are here”.

Alejandro Domínguez concluded: “This is not the project of a government but the dream of a continent. South America understands that football has to recognize it and 100 years will be fulfilled in this Centenary for the only time. The reason is more than enough for FIFA to accept that this is a single candidacy in any case and, as the years go by, other continents will have more possibilities to consider it”.

THE IMAGES OF THE MEETING IN MONTEVIDEO

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

(@AUFOficial)

KEEP READING:

What do Scaloni and his coaching staff think about the players of the National Team who changed clubs on the threshold of the World Cup in Qatar

A golden coliseum in a futuristic city: this is what the Lusail Stadium looks like inside, the venue for Argentina’s debut and the World Cup final in Qatar

How is the hotel where the Mexican National Team will stay for Qatar 2022