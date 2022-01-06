Argentina was eliminated from the ATP Cup: Delbonis and Schwartzman lost in the series against Poland

Diego Schwartzman fell to Hubert Hurkacz and Argentina lost the series to Poland in the ATP Cup (REUTERS / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

After solid wins against Georgia Y Greece at the beginning of the group stage, Argentina played qualifying for the ATP Cup semifinals against Poland. But unlike what happened in the first two series, this time it was a defeat for the albiceleste team, that fell 3-0 before the Europeans and it was eliminated of the contest that brings together the best teams in the world of tennis.

In the first instance, Federico Delbonis, number 44 of the ranking, could not before the youthful Kamil Majchrzak. The southpaw fell for 6-3 and 7-6 (7-3) against the Pole, located in 117th place on the ATP circuit, in what was the meeting that opened the definition of Group D of the competition that serves as a prelude to the start of the Australian Open. The native of Azul was erratic and could never dominate the actions of the game.

Already with the series 0-1 in favor of the Europeans, the one who took the field in the Qudos Bank Arena it was Diego Schwartzman. The Little, who came from achieving two great triumphs in the previous duels against the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili (26 °) and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fourth best racket in the world, this time could not against the giant Hubert Hurkacz.

The Pole, 1.96 meters tall, dominated the development of the match and took the second point and the series for his team by a resounding 6-1 and 6-4. The first set was all for the European, who had an overwhelming gait. In the second quarter, the Argentine improved his game and the actions were even, but the current number 9 of the ATP ranking was left with the triumph that sealed the series in favor of his country.

With nothing left to play, the doubles were played, which also remained for the Polish duo. The Argentine couple made up of Máximo González and Andrés Molteni lost 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (5) versus Szymon Walkow y Jan Zielinski.

It is important to note that the Argentine team, led by Alejandro Fabbri, one of Schwartzman’s coaches, suffered a last-minute casualty when the positive for COVID-19 registered by Federico Coria on arrival in Australia. His place was taken by Facundo Bagnis, who in the last hours registered a historic victory against Andy Murray for the ATP 250 of Sydney by beating him in three sets.

The case of Guillermo Coria’s younger brother was not the only one in the previous contest. They were also dropped from the ATP Cup for contracting coronavirus the Russian Andrey Rublev (fifth in the international ranking), Spanish Rafael Nadal (6) and the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (14). For its part, Novak Djokovic He did not attend because he did not meet the health requirements to enter the country. Despite that, now he was authorized to play the first Grand Slam of the season thanks to a medical exemption for not having been vaccinated against coronvairus.

The group stage of the ATP Cup runs through January 6. In the first semifinal, Spain (winner of Group A) will meet Poland, the winner of Group D, on January 7. The other semifinal will be the 8th between the winners of Groups B and C, which will be defined this Thursday. On Sunday the grand final will be played that will define the new champion of the tournament who comes to compete with the traditional Davis Cup.

