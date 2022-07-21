Argentina will face Venezuela for the women’s Copa América: time, TV and what it needs to advance to the semifinals

Argentina goes for the pass to the semifinals of the Women’s Copa América

from 21, the Argentine team will face Venezuela by date 4 of Group B of the Women’s America’s Cup which is disputed in Colombia. The game can be followed by DirecTV.

The team of Germán Portanova He comes from adding two wins by landslide that place him in an unbeatable position to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament. Is that after the defeat against Brazil in the premiere (0-4), the Albiceleste dispatched Peru (4-0) and did the same in the classic against Uruguay (5-0) with an outstanding performance by the Boca Juniors forward Yamila Rodriguezauthor of three goals in the victory against the Uruguayans.

In this way, Argentina is second in the zone with 6 points, behind the leader Brazil, and has a difference of +5 compared to from Red wine, which has the same units as the national team, but with a -1. That is why, in case Portanova’s team stays with a win or a draw tonight will advance to the next round where qualifications for the Olympic Games will be defined and the playoff for the 2023 World Cup will be assured.

It must be remembered that the teams that play in the Copa América final will have their ticket to Paris 2024 and the World Cup to be held in Australia-New Zealand next year. To these two selections will be added the third, who will also achieve the World Cup pass. Those who finish in 4th and 5th place will access the playoff for the highest tournament in women’s football. The other classification at stake is for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games (from 3rd to 5th they will participate next year in the contest to be played in Chile).

The women’s team comes from beating Uruguay (REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

Facing the owner of this night in Armenia, Portanova will not be able to count on Marina Delgado due to the accumulation of yellow cards. It is possible that Florence Bonsecond return to the starting team and take the place of Mariana Larroquette in the attack together with Rodríguez.

On the Venezuelan side, it is a team that has improved in recent times thanks to a program that included the hiring of the Italian coach Paola Conti. In addition, the Vinotinto has the new soccer star in Latin America: Deyna Castellanoswho will play next season at Manchester City.

With Brazil as leader of the group (today they will play against Peru), the one that advances from the cross between Argentines and Venezuelans will face Colombia next Monday 25 for a place in the final. The locals stayed in first place in Group A with a perfect score after beating Paraguay (the others classified to the semifinals), Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia.

possible formations

Argentina: Vanina Correa; Eliana Stable, Augustina Barroso, Gabriela Chavez, Aldana Cometti; Romina Nunez, Daiana Falfan, Mariana Larroquette; Stephanie Banini; Florence Bonsegundo and Yamila Rodriguez. DT: Germain Portanova.

Venezuela: Nayluisa Caceres, Veronica Herrera, Maria Peraza, Nairelis Gutierrez, Michelle Rosemary; Maikerlin Studillo Dry, Sonia O’Neill, Raiderlin Carrasco Vargas, Ysaura Viso, Deyna Castellanos and Oriana Altuve. DT: Paola Conti.

Hour: 21

Estadio: Centenary of Armenia (Colombia)

TV: DirecTV

