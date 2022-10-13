Argentina’s first rival in the World Cup gave the surprise: he announced his preliminary list of 32 players and will have a striking preparation

The Saudi Arabian team will play its sixth World Cup (Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia submitted its first call for World Cup Qatar 2022. The Arab team, which will be Argentina’s first rival in the ecumenical competition, informed who are its 32 players who will experience a preparation camp in Abu Dhabi, prior to the big event of the round and at that stage they will play five games friendly.

Being able to have all his footballers in his local league allowed the French coach, Herve Renard Get ahead with this preliminary list. The so-called Saudi Pro League, which is the First Division of that country, has 16 teams and this weekend will play its last date before the break for the World Cup. It is worth remembering that those selected who have their figures in Europe will only be able to have them around 10 days before the start of the competition.

The Saudi league was played for the first time in the 1975/1976 season and its most successful team is Al-Hilal, with 18 titles. The federation is in charge of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisalwho is also the Minister of Sports, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation and the Federation of Arab Olympic Committees.

At the senior team level, it will be the sixth presence in a World Cup after United States 1994, where he had his best participation since he passed the first round, and then he was eliminated in the group phase in France 1998, Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006 and Russia 2018.

“The coach of the national team, Herve Renard, announced the list of green participants in the preparatory camp that will be held in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, from the 17th of this month to the 10th of November, as part of the third phase of the preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022″, announced the Asian team in a press release.

The preliminary list of 32 players reported by Renard (Twitter/@SaudiNT_EN)

In their last two games, Saudi Arabia added goalless draws against Ecuador (09/23) and the United States (09/27). The squad will begin a preliminary stage in which the team will face five friendly matches, the first against Macedonia on October 22 at the Zayed Sports City in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the second will be against Albania on October 26 and then will be measured against Honduras, on October 30.

The fourth match will be against Iceland on November 6 at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and they will lower the blind of their preparation against Panama, on November 10, just ten days before the start of the competition in Qatar.

Previously, the Saudi Arabian national team played four friendly matches in the two previous phases of preparation.

After the date of this weekend of the Saudi league, the footballers must put themselves under the orders of the coach, Renard, whose preliminary list was made up as follows:

Archers: Mohamed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), Fawaz Al-Qarni (Al-Shabab) Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Al-Yami (Al-Ahly)

Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal) Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal) Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr) Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr) Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab) Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr) Ahmed Bamsaud (Ittihad) Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal) Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal)

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal, who is responsible for the Saudi federation, meeting with the players (Twitter/@SaudiNT_EN)

steering wheels: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal) Riyadh Sharahili (Abha) Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr) Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal) Abdulelah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal) Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr) Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal) Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal) Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Ittihad) Ayman Yahya (Al-Nassr) Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Shabab) Nawaf Al-Abed (Al-Shabab) Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal) Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab)

Forwards: Haitham Asiri (Al-Ahly) Abdullah Radif (Al-Taawoun) Abdullah Al-Hamdan (Al-Hilal) Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal) Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh).

The Saudi team will move next Monday night to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. There the delegation will begin its final preparation for Qatar.

Along with Saudi Arabia, there are the teams from Mexico, Poland and Argentina, which share Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Middle Eastern team will debut on Tuesday, November 22 against the Albiceleste of Lionel Messi and company in Lusail Iconic Stadium.

