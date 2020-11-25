Argentina’s great footballer Diego Maradona left, left the world at the age of 60

new Delhi: The great Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona is no more. Diego Maradona died at the age of 60. Diego Maradona suffered a heart attack, after which he died. Also Read – 26-year-old young doctor broke into battle against Corona, joined contract job in April

Diego Maradona is one of the greatest footballer in Argentina and the world. Maradona had a heart attack at home. He died after this. Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on 30 October.

Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona dies of heart attack: Reuters

Maradona played four FIFA World Cups. Of these, Maradona made Argentina the world champion in 1986. Maradona played an important role in it.