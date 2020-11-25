Entertainment

Argentina’s great footballer Diego Maradona left, left the world at the age of 60

November 25, 2020
new Delhi: The great Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona is no more. Diego Maradona died at the age of 60. Diego Maradona suffered a heart attack, after which he died. Also Read – 26-year-old young doctor broke into battle against Corona, joined contract job in April

Diego Maradona is one of the greatest footballer in Argentina and the world. Maradona had a heart attack at home. He died after this. Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on 30 October. Also Read – Sidhu meets Captain Amarinder Singh at lunch, may soon return to Punjab cabinet

Maradona played four FIFA World Cups. Of these, Maradona made Argentina the world champion in 1986. Maradona played an important role in it.

