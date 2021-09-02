Argentina’s probable team to face Venezuela in the Qualifiers: doubts in the wings and the offensive trident champion of America

Lionel Scaloni prepares the team to face Venezuela (Photo: EFE)

The path of the Argentine national team in the South American Qualifiers It continues with a triple date that will be essential to face the second half of the competition with the greatest possible tranquility. Lionel Scaloni beat at a press conference what will be the first clash of this Thursday at 9:00 p.m. in Caracas against Venezuela and, although he did not confirm the team, he assured that on the court you will not see a very different line-up from the one that made history in the stadium Maracana by winning the America Cup.

One of the points to take into account are the suspensions both of Leandro Paredes like Christian romero. Within the possibilities that the coach managed throughout the last continental tournament, the natural replacements are Guido Rodriguez as a containment flywheel and German Pezzella in the central rear. The arch will be guarded by Emiliano Martinez, one of the footballers of the Premier League who chose to travel despite the blockade of the English League.

The first doubt runs down the right lane since the transfer of Gonzalo montiel from River Plate to Sevilla it led him to not add minutes of play and maintain the rhythm of the competition. Otherwise is that of Nahuel Molina Lucero, who played all the minutes in the two games of the Udinese in the first days of Serie A. One of the two would occupy the top. In addition, DT also has the return of Juan Foyth.

Lionel Messi’s first call-up since he was transferred to Paris Saint Germain

On the left wing, the classic dispute that they have been having Marcos Acuña and Nicolás Tagliafico it will keep for quite some time. As always, it will depend on the style of play that the coach wants collectively, but as a base, the Egg has a step ahead of the former defender of Independiente. In the middle of the court the name of Rodrigo De Paul is untouchable and the second question is whether Young Lo Celso appears from startup or if Nicolas Gonzalez He will win the arm wrestling at the wheel of Tottenham. The former PSG appears with more chances.

On the offensive front, the new Paris Saint Germain society appears: Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. To close the headlines, the figure of Lautaro Martinez He is a fixed as a center forward and, after overcoming an injury with Inter, he will be able to be from the start in search of three fundamental points to continue the path towards Qatar 2022.

Possible training: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina or Gonzalo Montiel, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Giovani Lo Celso or Nicolás González; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María.

