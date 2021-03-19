Argentina’s record day in the South American Swimming Championship with 12 medals: 4 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze

Thursday’s winners at the Sudamericano de Natación (@ cadda1969).

On the third day of activity of the Absolute South American Championship of Aquatic Sports of Buenos Aires 2021, the national swimming team got 12 medals and represents the biggest daily harvest so far this tournament. In the contest that takes place in the Roca Park, a total of four gold, three silver and five bronze medals. They are already a total of 32 won and Argentina ratified the leadership in the medal table.

In the longest race of the day, the 1,500 meters freestyle, four medals were achieved. On the part of the men, they obtained the golden Ivo Cassini and the bronze one Martin Carrizo. “On the first day I was waiting all the race to be able to let go and on the contrary, I was going backwards. These two days I had the recovery and I was able to settle down. Today the race started as I thought, go back, not go out to burn the first 500 meters. I went to secure the medal which was super important to us. It is an award for so much work that one does and a life so sacrificed ”, said Cassini.

Ivo Cassini won the gold medal in the 1,500 Freestyle of the South American Swimming

On the side of women, in the same discipline, Delfina Pignatiello achieved silver, maintaining its A mark for the Olympics, and Dolphin Dini got bronze. “I felt like I wasn’t as fast as I could have been. I was a little tired and I didn’t come to the tournament so unloaded, but hey, it’s the rules of the game, one day you win and another day you lose ”, Pignatiello acknowledged. “I had expectations for this tournament, after the previous South American in 2018, on that occasion in the 1,500 I had already finished fourth, right there, just one touch and I was left with the fight. For that reason, it is good to have the revenge and now to be third “, said Dini.

While Andrea Berrino South American champion was consecrated in the 200-meter backstroke race. In the same test, although male, Juan Ignacio Mendez achieved bronze.

Gold for Andrea Berrino in the 200 meter backstroke at the Sudamericano de Natación

The participation of Macarena Ceballos placeholder image that in the 100-meter butterfly test he reached the silver medal and a new Argentine record with a time of 1: 00.49.

Minutes later, Ceballos won the gold in 50 meters breaststroke, where she was escorted by Julia Sebastian, who kept the money. Gabriel Morelli he got on the men’s podium getting bronze.

In the posts, the women’s team made up of Guillermina Ruggiero, Macarena Ceballos, Lucia Gauna and Andrea Berrino South American champion was crowned in the 4 × 100 meters freestyle test. In turn, the male group formed by Joaquín Gonzalez, Roberto Strelkov, Joaquín Renzi and Guido Buscaglia it was located in the third position of the same test and received the bronze.

In the medal table, the Argentina has a total of 32 (9 gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze), second is located Colombia, with 19 (9, 5 and 5) and the partial podium completes it Brazil, with 28 (7, 9 and 12). It should be remembered that the order of priority is by golden medals won.

This Friday the last day of activity will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., in the Olympic Park of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires located in the Roca Park.

