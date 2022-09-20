Argentine-American billionaire bought the last piece of land on Miami’s most exclusive island

Real estate developer Jorge M. Perez purchased the last condominium development lot in the exclusive Fisher Island area. (EFE/Giorgio Viera)



Related Groupbillionaire company Argentine-American Jorge Perezalong with his partners, the Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, BH Group y Wanxiang America RE Group acquired 6 Fisher Island Drive for USD 123 million, reported the specialized site The Real Deal. In this way they closed the purchase of the last lot of condominium development in the exclusive area Fisher Islandsouth of Miami Beach.

The property features 6.5 acres (2.63 hectares) of land, ready to build luxury condominiums in this renowned area only accessible by ferry or private yacht.

More content about life in Miami

The tycoon Jorge Pérez, of Cuban parents and born in Argentinaacquired his fortune in the real estate market of the Magic City. Particularly noteworthy are the numerous constructions of the Downtown de Miamiwhere since 2002 it has built a dozen luxurious high-rise buildings.

It is estimated that he has built 80,000 homes in the city and the Wall Street Journal called it the “King of the Condos” of Miami. The name of the Argentine real estate tycoon is also in one of the most prestigious museums in the city, the Perez Art Museumto which he donated USD 40 million for its construction

Pérez and his partners purchased 6.5 acres (2.63 hectares) on Fisher Island to build luxury condominiums. (Stock)

Now on Fisher Island he plans to build, together with his partners, more than 50 luxury condominiums. According to Related, prices will range from $30 million, up to $60 million penthouses. Sales will be by invitation only later this year.

Fisher Island, a 216-acre (87.41-hectare) island, is among the most exclusive residential enclaves in Miami. The famous owners of the place can attest to this, who —according to Bloomberg— require an average income of more than $2 million a year to live there.

More content about life in Miami

The island consists of a private golf course, tennis courts, a school, supermarket, health clinic, bank, dry cleaner, and a private beach, as well as a marina with availability for yachts over 75 meters in length.

Privacy is one of the attractions of Fisher Island.(@opymorales/Infobae)

Fisher Island is one of the most expensive zip codes in USAaccording to Forbes. Its inhabitants are famous from the world of business, entertainment and sports. Most of them use it as a leisure residence for a few months of the year.

Although there is speculation about the names of the celebrities who live there, the truth is that the identity of the inhabitants is guarded with zeal on Fisher Island: that is one of the attractions for those who acquire property in this Eden in the south of the island. Florida.

View of South Beach, with Fisher Island to the left. (Getty)

