Argentine double blow in Sweden: Báez beat Thiem and Francisco Cerúndolo beat Karatsev to qualify for the semifinals

It was a great day for Argentine tennis players in Sweden. Francisco Cerundolo y Sebastian Baez managed to prevail with hierarchy in their respective matches and have qualified for the semifinals of the Bastad ATP 250where they could be rivals this Sunday for the title of champion if they get one more victory each.

Cerúndolo took the first step by imposing 7-5 y 6-1 in the quarterfinals against the Russian Aslan Karatsev and will meet in the semifinals with the Spanish Pablo Carreno Bustaexecutioner on this day of Diego Schwartzmananother of the Argentines who was in the running in this tournament on clay.

The tennis player 23 years needed an hour and a half in the first turn of the day to get a rival out of the way who is installed in the 40th place in the ATP rankingbut who became 14 in the world at the beginning of this season and who signed his name in the big world of the circuit when he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open 2021.

Cerúndolo not only was he among the top four in the competition, but he was also able to ratify what he had done the previous day against the Norwegian Casper Ruuddefender of the title in Sweden and number 5 in the world ranking. Located at 39° place in the ATP ladder, Francisco is the third best Argentine today behind the little Schwartzman (14°) and Sebastian Baez (34°).

just, Baez He got a ticket to the semifinals with an important victory against a prestigious racket like that of the Austrian Dominic Thiem. the player of 21 yearswho knew how to be number 1 during his stage in the junior circuit, had to work a little more to get his ticket to the next stage but he did it by winning by 6-2, 6-7 y 6-4 who was US Open champion in 2020.

* Sebastián Báez’s victory against Dominic Thiem

Who could not access the next instance in Swedish territory was the little Schwartzman. The Spanish Pablo Carreno Busta he showed no mercy against the best-ranked Argentine and won 6-1 and 6-0 in just one hour of play. Now it must be measured against Francisco Cerundolowho is in the best moment of his career and will seek to confirm it with the qualification to the second final of his professional career, considering that he already had the chance to win a title at the 2021 Argentina Open but was defeated by Schwartzman in the definition. In the meantime, Sebastian Baez will face in semifinals to russian Andrei Rublevwho prevailed in the last round of matches against the Serbian Laslo Djere by 7-5 y 6-4.

The Bastad ATP is one of the places where Argentines usually sign good performances with the two titles of Mariano Zabaleta (2003 and 2004) and the coronation of Charles Berlocq in 2013. The last two editions that were held (2019 and 2021 since it was stopped in 2020 due to the pandemic) there were finalists albicelestes: Juan Ignacio Londero fell to the Chilean Nicolás Jarry and Federico Coria he lost to the aforementioned Ruud.

* Schwartzman was defeated by Pablo Carreno Busta

