Argentine Gustavo Costas, new coach of the Bolivian National Team

Gustavo Costas will be the new technical director of the Bolivian National Team (Facebook)

The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), after an open search (different coaches could present their projects), leaned towards the Argentine Gustavo Costas, who is in charge of the Palestinian club of Chile. This will be his first experience leading a national team.

“I am betting on Costas and the entire executive committee is joining this bet,” said the president of the FBF, Fernando Costa, at the conclusion of a meeting of the institution on Friday night, according to a report in the newspaper Página Siete. Hours later, in dialogue with CNN Radio, he outlined: “We have reached an agreement for Gustavo Costas to be our coach. In the next week, we will be signing everything.”.

Costas would take office in November, when his current contract with the Chilean institution ends, with which he is in fourth place with 34 units, 11 less than the leader Colo Colo, whom he will face this Sunday. The Tricolor is in the Copa Sudamericana zone, but two away from getting into Copa Libertadores positions.

Danitza Soliz, a member of the executive committee of the FBF, said that “it is estimated” that he will arrive in Bolivia on the 19th of this month “for the signing of the contract.” It is the first time that Costas, 59, who will replace Venezuelan César Farías, will take charge of a national team.

He began his career as a coach in his beloved Racing, but later became a globetrotter, taking the reins of Guaraní, Alianza Lima, Cerro Porteño, Olimpia, Al-Nassr, Barcelona de Ecuador, Independiente Santa Fe, Atlas, Al-Fayha and Palestinian.

His track record includes two First Division tournaments in Peru with Alianza Lima, a First Division tournament in Paraguay with Cerro Porteño, a Series A in Ecuador with Barcelona and five titles with Santa Fe (two Finalization Tournaments, two Colombian Superliga and a Suruga Bank).

Although the FBF did not confirm it officially, local media maintain that the other candidates in the public call that began on July 23 were the Argentines Sergio Batista and Jorge Almirón, the Colombian Hernán Darío Gómez and the Spanish Miguel Ángel Portugal.

Costas will have the hard mission of reversing the poor image that Bolivia left in the last international competitions. In the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, he finished in the penultimate position, only above Venezuela; while in the Copa América in Brazil 2021 they lost all their group stage matches (they shared a zone with Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile).

Bolivia has not been present at a World Cup since the United States in 1994, when it qualified under the guidance of Spanish coach Xabier Azkargorta. His previous participation was Uruguay 1930 and Brazil 1950 (in neither he managed to overcome the group stage)

With information from AFP

