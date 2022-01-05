Argentine Pablo Copetti continues to command the quadricycles in the Dakar: all the results of the 4th stage

Diego Llanos is an absolute debutant and today he finished 37th among more than 100 participants in motorcycles (Infobae)

The Rally Dakar 2022 It fulfilled its first third and this Wednesday it developed its fourth stage that joined Al Qaisumah with Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia that has received since 2020 the toughest race in the world where a group of Argentines has been doing a good job with several of them placed in the top ten of the general classification of their categories.

It was a partial where the sand again abounded with a route full of dunes in the longest timed section of the twelve days of competition with 465 kilometers and 707 connecting, a total of 1,172 kilometers.

Quadricycles continues to be the category where Argentines are best shown and in this case the winner in 2021 Manuel Andújar (Yamaha) was second behind Russian Aleksandr Maksimov (Yamaha). Third was the French Alexandre Giroud (Yamaha). Two other Argentines completed the top ten, Pablo Copetti (Yamaha), who was fourth and Francisco Moreno (Yamaha), who was sixth. In the general classification, Copetti remains first, Andújar is already fourth and Moreno is sixth.

Nasser Al-Attiya won the fourth stage and affirmed his leadership in the general classification (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

While in motorcycles the Spanish Joan Barreda Bort won, who led the 1-2 of the official Honda team and was seconded by Pablo Quintanilla. Third was Italian Danilo Petrucci (KTM).

On the two wheels, Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) from Salta did a great job and was seventh, a result that allowed him to advance four places in the general classification where he is 20th. While his brother Kevin Benavides (KTM) was 16th and is now tenth overall, led by Englishman Sam Sunderland (KTM). The one who stood out for being a debutante was the Rioja Diego Llanos, who finished 37th with his KTM and is 34th overall.

In cars Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota) won the stage and established itself as the global leader of the race where three Argentines remain in the top ten places: Lucio Álvarez is fifth (11th in the partial), Orly Terranova is ninth (10th in the stage) and Sebastián Halpern is tenth (13th this Wednesday).

In trucks the Russians from Kamaz remain unbeatable and scored a 1-2 with Eduard Nikolaev and Anton Shibalov. Third was Janus Van Kasteren with Iveco. Dmitry Sotnikov was fourth and commands the general classification.

Lucio Álvarez is fifth in global cars (ASO Press)

The rest of the Argentines (so far).

Motorcycles: Diego Noras (69º / 58º), Joaquín Debeljuh Taruselli (62º / 61º)

Autos: Juan Cruz Yacopini (20th / 17th).

What’s coming. This Thursday the fifth stage will be held, which will be the first of the two “rollers” in Riyadh, a name used by organizers for the sections where it begins and ends in the same town. In this case, it will be 346 kilometers of speed and 560 of connection. The Saudi capital will be the epicenter of the race until Sunday the 9th when the vehicles depart for Al Dawadimi, some 310 kilometers to the east.

