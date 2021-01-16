Argentine Santiago Ponzinibbio returns to the UFC after two years of inactivity that left him on the brink of retirement: time, TV and everything you need to know

Ponzinibbio’s interview with the UFC on his return

The wait was long, but the fight came. Santiago Ponzinibbio will make his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the largest mixed martial arts company after two years of inactivity. The Argentine is well loved by the Latin American community and the sports-loving public is looking forward to seeing him again in action against the best on the planet. This Saturday, in Abu Dhabi and with televising Fox Sports, he Rasta will be the protagonist of the main billboard in his fight against Li Jingliang de la UFC Fight Island.

The native of At payment The date of his last fight is November 2018 with a great victory against Neil Magny in Buenos Aires. He was the first Argentine in history to be part of a main card in UFC Night Fight: it was with a points loss against the North American Ryan LaFlare at an evening held on November 9, 2013 in Florida.

When he was in full swing within the company, Ponzinibbio ran into various health problems that left him outside the octagon: it all started with a leg infection who kept him for several months between medical consultations and extreme worry, but once he recovered he fractured a toe during a workout. When everything seemed over contracted coronavirus and he spent four weeks recovering.

In conversation with the official channel of UFCHe recalled the long road to recovery. “Life takes many turns. After Argentina, which had come out all round, one dreamed night, I was going to have one more fight and there to seek the world title. And there from thinking about fighting for a world title, a couple of months later I saw myself fighting for my life “, revived.

At the weigh-in of their fight, Ponzinibbio honored Maradona

The inactivity of more than two years It was initially associated with a complication in her leg that meant a more serious problem for her health. “My knee started to swell and from one day to the next I couldn’t walk well. The next day I went to the doctor, they started doing my studies and they ended up admitting me. I was in the hospital for seven days, they released me and they told me ‘it’s five more weeks’. I do the entire course of antibiotics and when it was almost over I started to feel bad, to raise a fever, “he said in the first person.

After several days, his temperature began to rise and he rushed back to the hospital. “I talk to the doctor again, he tells me to go now. The medication they were giving me had a bad reaction in my body and killed all the white blood cells in the body. He had no defenses and everything started to get tense. After almost ten days I left the hospital, I was discharged with my knee still swollen and I went to Las Vegas to the Performance Institute where I worked for six weeks taking anti-inflammatory drugs. There was no improvement, I’m going to have an MRI and all the people tell me the same thing: ‘You have a bone infection and you may not be able to fight again in your life’ “explained the Argentine.

After so much struggle and insistence, the outlook for Santiago began to improve little by little: “I spent two weeks in the hospital all day with all kinds of studies until they found out what the problem really was. He had an inflammation in the ligaments and there the body began to gain muscle. I worked all summer super hard with the idea of ​​being able to fight in April 2020. The issue of the pandemic begins, events are suspended and he was very well trained aiming to fight on May 30 ”.

Santiago is going again for his goal: to be world welterweight champion Credit: Guille Llamos

However, when everything seemed to be taking the ideal course, a new battery of problems hit La Plata. “In a sparring helping my friend Dustin Poirier, I broke my toe. Nothing serious, a quiet injury and when I was watching a fight for August I was caught by COVID-19. I was testing positive for almost a month until the fourth time I did the swab, it gave me negative “He added, recalling the start of last year.

From then on, it was all good news and today he is full of ambition in search of that dream that he left on standby in November 2018. “They are the roads of life, the turns. I really don’t care about anything now. All I want is to get into an octagon, go over the one in front of me. I don’t care who it is, I’m sorry for him and it’s not personal, but the guy who stands in front of me is going to pay for everything I suffered, for all the time that I was standing, and it’s going to be my next step to go for it. World title”, concluded excited and ready to face a new fight.

In this case, you will have the Chinese opposite Li Jingliang who was not going to be Santiago’s rival at first: he had to fight Muslim Salikhov within the framework of the UFC Fight Island 7 but due to symptoms of coronavirus he was removed from the card and Ponzinibbio was assigned to the Asian. Both are off the top welterweight rankings and Rasta He will have to spin a small string to be able to aspire to the world title. It should be noted that in this division the nigeriano Kamaru Usman (beat Jorge Masvidal in July of last year) is the owner of the title and his top ranked contender is Colby Covington.

Nicknamed by the UFC as the From Argentina, Ponzinibbio will resume his career at 34 years with a record of 28 wins (14 by KO and 6 by submission) and 3 losses (2 of them in the UFC format). His rival was born in Xinjiang (China) 32 years ago and disembarks into this fight with a statistic of 17 wins (8KO and 4 submissions) and 6 fights lost. The last presentation of the Asian took place in March 2020 with a fall to the norteamericano Neil Magny by unanimous decision.

The Argentine took advantage of the weigh-in prior to the fight to pay tribute to Diego Armando Maradona. With a banner that had a picture of the Ten with the World Cup in his hands and the word ‘Forever’. He held it up to the cameramen with the help of his opponent to make the message as clear as possible.

COUNTRY: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

START TIME OF THE MAIN BILLBOARD: 5pm (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay) / 3pm (Colombia, Peru and Ecuador) / 4pm (Venezuela) / 2pm (Mexico)

TV: ESPN2 / Fox Sports 1 (Chile) / DAZN (Spain)

MAIN BILLBOARD

• 17hs: Soriano vs. Punahele Dusko Todorovic

• Continuation: Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico

• A cont: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

• A cont: Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown

• A cont: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

A bombshell, an assist and his new look: Facundo Campazzo’s game in the Denver Nuggets victory over Golden State Warriors

Bomb transfer in the NBA: Harden left Houston and will form a “Big 3” that threatens to be a new dynasty

Scandal and rudeness in the Dakar Rally: after an argument he left his co-driver in the middle of the road