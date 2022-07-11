Argentinian Franco Colapinto finished third in F3 in Austria and got his second podium of the season

The Argentine Franco Colapinto got on the podium

After a bad weekend at Silverstone, Great Britain, where he failed to score points, the Argentine Franco Colapinto (Van Amersfoort Racing) managed to redeem himself by getting his second podium in FIA Formula 3. The native of Buenos Aires He finished in third place in the first competition of the fifth date of the specialty that took place at the Red Bull Ring, within the framework of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

The albiceleste He arrived confident at this date as he felt comfortable inside the circuit, since he triumphed last year when he raced for the Regional Formula.

Starting from fourth place on the starting grid, Colapinto had a good start to the race, which allowed him to move up one position. He crossed the finish line in third place, one second behind Englishman Jak Crawford (Prema Racing), who thus achieved his first success in the specialty. Second place went to Brazilian Caio Collet (MP Motorsport).

Argentine Franco Colapinto continues to make history in F3

With this result, the native of Pilar accumulates 34 units and is in eighth position in the drivers’ championship. For his part, Frenchman Victor Martins (ART Grand Prix) finished eighth and remains at the top of the competition with 80 points, but now with a single point advantage over Monegasque Arthur Leclerc (Prema Racing), who finished fourth.

Precisely on a very important date for Argentina (Independence Day), the national flag flew again on the F3 podium. Three dates ago, Colapinto beat Collet in a heart-stopping definition (also in the sprint mode) to take first place in Imola, which was his first win in the category. It is worth remembering that before that he had finished in third position on Sunday at Sakhir, but a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits moved him back to fifth place.

The second competition of the weekend will be held on Sunday. It will start at 3:35 (Argentina time) and the national credit will start from ninth place.

