Argonon Acquires Branded Content Agency Nemorin

Argonon, the superindie manufacturing group with a presence in London, New York and Los Angeles, is increasing within the branded content material realm with the acquisition of U.Okay.-based video company Nemorin Movie & Video.

Nemorin’s consumer base consists of world manufacturers NBCUniversal, Nat Geo, Hugo Boss, McDonalds, Amazon and American Specific.

The acquisition brings Nemorin founder and CEO Pete Fergusson, one of many pioneers within the branded content material house, and COO and content material director Graham Hayday, a branded content material veteran, into the group. The deal was closed for Argonon by COO Laura Bessell.

Argonon CEO James Burstall has recognized branded leisure as a development marketplace for the group and the acquisition of Nemorin is anticipated to open new income pipelines, together with growing and creating authentic IP, branded content material and co-productions which can embody collaborations with Argonon’s manufacturing corporations on either side of the Atlantic.

“There’s a paradigm shift throughout the inventive business because the enterprise mannequin evolves, new income streams emerge, and conventional budgets come underneath elevated pressure,” Burstall stated.

“COVID-19 has compelled us to essentially change our enterprise and our strategic response to the quickly altering leisure ecology is to create the world’s first hyper-converged world superindie. The acquisition of Nemorin will energy our ambitions in branded leisure, supercharge our focus in digital development markets and generate alternatives to each maximie and develop IP.

“We’re mapping out an formidable path into 2021 and past, and our funding in Nemorin — following our lately introduced U.S. growth plans — will drive future development and diversification of income streams,” continued Burstall.

Nemorin CEO Pete Fergusson stated: “Our enterprise is based on a love of content material and a ardour to make inventive movies for a 123 of audiences, throughout all digital platforms, units and screens. Digital is in our DNA and we’re delighted to affix a world class world manufacturing group with a monitor document of inventive and industrial success, who share each our urge for food to embrace new alternatives and ambitions for development. The deal gives an excellent platform to raise Nemorin to the following degree.”

Argonon is dwelling to a number of manufacturing corporations together with Leopard USA (“Home Hunters Worldwide”), Bandicoot (“The Masked Singer U.Okay.” pictured), Leopard Photos (“Worzel”), BriteSpark Movies (“Dispatches”), Windfall Movies (“Unearthed”) and Like A Shot (“Deserted Engineering”).