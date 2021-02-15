Argonon Launches Studio Leo, Headed by Claire Collinson-Jones

U.Okay. and U.S. manufacturing group Argonon has launched factual indie outfit Studio Leo, led by former Hat Trick govt Claire Collinson-Jones.

Studio Leo launches with “101 Years of Tesco,” an all-access three-part sequence for U.Okay. public service broadcaster Channel 5, which traces the British retail firm’s rise, from a post-WWI market stall to the grocery store large of right this moment. The sequence is govt produced by Collinson-Jones (pictured, left) and commissioned by Channel 5 commissioning editor Denise Seneviratne.

“This sequence marks 101 years of Tesco and the grocery store’s skill to adapt quick within the face of adversity,” stated Seneviratne. “By sheer dedication, Claire Collinson-Jones at Studio Leo secured the entry in the course of a pandemic. I’m assured that the Channel 5 viewers will discover the story each revealing and charming.”

Collinson-Jones’ earlier govt producer credit embody hit codecs for U.Okay. broadcasters, together with “Wealthy Home, Poor Home” (Channel 5), “Dinner Date” (ITV) and “Misplaced and Discovered” (Channel 4). She was previously with Hat Trick Productions, the place her roles included head of factual and codecs and govt producer.

“Studio Leo has a various vary of concepts in growth, from documentaries to options, purpose-driven codecs and factual leisure,” Collinson-Jones stated. “I’m wanting ahead to creating revolutionary, participating content material for broadcasters, networks and platforms.”

In current months, Argonon launched within the U.S. and purchased branded content material company Nemorin.

“Claire’s thought to create a brand new factual codecs studio on the coronary heart of the group simply felt proper,” Argonon CEO James Burstall (pictured, proper) stated. “She can also be serving to us additional converge our group with inter-company co-productions throughout U.Okay. and U.S., genres and types. Expertise is king at Argonon and we’re delighted Claire has joined us.”

Argonon is residence to a number of manufacturing corporations together with Leopard USA (“Home Hunters Worldwide”), Bandicoot (“The Masked Singer U.Okay.”), Leopard Photos (“Worzel”), BriteSpark Movies (“Dispatches”), Windfall Movies (“Unearthed”) and Like A Shot (“Deserted Engineering”).