Arguable remark of BJP MP Tejashwi Surya – ‘Do not let Mamta Begum step in Goa’

Panaji: Describing West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee as Mamta Begum, BJP MP and celebration's formative years wing president Tejashwi Surya has given a arguable remark. Tejashwi Surya stated that Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee will have to now not be allowed to step at the land of Rishi Parashuram and Shivaji Maharaj.

Tejashwi Surya stated in a celebration assembly in Goa, we would like a central authority with absolute majority in Goa, a brand new technology of politics will get started in 2022 with complete majority govt in Goa. We want to do that, as a result of so much is at stake. We additionally want to do that since the nation needs to depend at the formative years management. He stated, we want to do that, as a result of we can't permit Mamta Begum to go into Parashuram's land and Shivaji Maharaj's land.

Surya's remarks come at a time when TMC is aggressively campaigning for the 2022 state meeting elections within the coastal state. Surya additionally hit out on the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration and its founder and Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announcing that even AAP can't be allowed to win within the state. Evaluating Kejriwal, an IIT-Kharagpur alumnus, to former Goa Leader Minister Overdue Manohar Parrikar, who used to be an IIT-Bombay alumnus, he stated, "We can't permit IIT engineers to duplicate at the land of the unique IIT Leader Minister for the rustic." .

Surya said- We can’t permit governments which may also be managed remotely from Kolkata, we can’t shape a central authority which is far flung managed from Delhi. We want a central authority this is led through Panaji in Goa for the sake of the Goans. This is our unravel.