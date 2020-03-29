Ariana Grande and the ‘Victorious’ Cast Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary on Zoom

Nickelodeon followers’ goals got here true when the solid of “Victorious” reunited to have fun the present’s debut 10 years in the past.

Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice and their co-stars had been presupposed to get collectively in particular person to commemorate the anniversary, however resulting from the shelter-in-place guidelines round the nation, the solid all hopped on a Zoom name.

Grande and Justice had been joined by Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Avan Jogia, Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet, Eric Lange and creator Dan Schneider.

“We love you guys. Thanks a lot for supporting our present in any case these years. Ten years, it’s completely insane. We hope you guys are staying dwelling and staying secure and staying wholesome,” stated Justice.

“Victorious” premiered on Nickelodeon on March 27, 2010, and ended after 4 seasons in 2013. The teenager sitcom gave a lot of its stars breakout roles, particularly Grande, who went on to change into a Grammy-winning, Platinum-record promoting artist. The sequence picked up 4 Emmy nominations and had a short-lived spin-off known as “Sam & Cat,” starring Grande and fellow Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy from “iCarly.”

“Thanks a lot for accepting ‘Victorious’ into your houses and for making us elements of your lives. It means a lot to us how the followers have accepted us over the final 10 years,” stated Schneider.

After the present was abruptly canceled, many followers have known as for a reunion particular to offer the characters a correct farewell. Nevertheless, Schneider left Nickelodeon in 2018 and no plans exist to deliver the present again, so a Zoom name should do for now.