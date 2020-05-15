Ariana Grande, Kristen Chenoweth Help Raise Funds for L.A. LGBT Center – Variety

Ariana Grande made a shock look throughout her brother Frankie Grande’s digital fundraiser for the Los Angeles LGBT Center on Thursday night time.

“I need to ship a hug and a lot like to anyone who wants it and feels additional remoted,” the singer stated through the two-hour Rainbowthon occasion.

The profit additionally included appearances and performances by Kristin Chenoweth, Jewel, Deborah Cox, Shangela, Imogen Heap, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judges Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley, Margaret Cho, Charles Jones, Alexandra Gray, Shoshana Bean and “Making the Lower” winner Jonny Cota.

“It was essential to us from the very starting that we saved our doorways open for the purchasers who must see us, individuals who actually wanted to know that we’d be right here for them,” the LGBT Center’s chief of employees Darrel Cummings stated.

Cummings stated that the middle has been in a position to keep the identical degree of providers it was offering earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Though we would like this pandemic and disaster to be over, it’s essential that we’re staying secure proper now and staying wholesome and completely happy,” Gigi Attractive stated. “I urge you to help the middle tonight and donate when you possibly can…I donated as a result of I do know even $1 may assist somebody going by a tough time proper now — [someone] who’s caught at dwelling and might’t get help and love that they want, can’t get the meal that they want, can’t get remedy and might’t thrive and stay their stunning lives the way in which that they need to.”

The Rainbowthon additionally famous that the middle’s annual AIDS Life Cycle bike experience has taken a giant hit after it was cancelled this 12 months. Organizers had been anticipating to boost $17 million, however have solely introduced in $7 million up to now within the wake of COVID-19. The 545-mile experience from San Francisco to Los Angeles normally takes place between the final week of Might and first week of June and advantages HIV/AIDS providers on the LA heart and the San Francisco AIDS Basis.

English comic Miranda Hart supplied some laughs when she bemoaned the variety of celebrities who’ve been performing “Smile” throughout varied COVID-19 aid advantages, together with Patti LaPone, who sang the track throughout Rosie O’Donnell’s fundraiser for The Actor’s Fund. “I used to be shocked to see she was nonetheless alive,” Hart deadpanned. “I mourned her demise years in the past so she shouldn’t be singing something in her situation. She ought to be resting.”

Hart went on to sing “Smile,” however didn’t end as a result of, she joked, it was “boring.”