Ariana Grande Reveals She Took Part In Creating BLACKPINK’s New Song With Selena Gomez

Forward of the discharge of BLACKPINK’s new single “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande revealed that she took an element in creating the music.

August 21, Ariana Grande posted about BLACKPINK’s new single on her Instagram Tales, saying, “happy with the squad, and so happy with this!!! a lot love for this group and these women!!!!” On the publish, the singer tagged Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK, Tommy Brown, Victoria Monet, and Mr. Franks.

Producer and songwriter Tommy Brown additionally expressed pleasure with a publish on Instagram, saying, “Produced and written by me and a few of my superior mates.” He tagged the identical artists as Ariana Grande, listed above, in addition to Bekuh BOOM.

On his Tales, Tommy Brown commented, “Massive hit! Me, Franks, and Teddy go loopy!!!” and “The quantity of girl energy right here is unmatched.”

BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez is due out August 28.

Take a look at the teasers for the observe right here!