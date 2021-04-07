Ariana Grande Shows How Vocals Are Done in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Ariana Grande reveals the rigorous and extremely technical vocal work that goes into recording successful tune with a behind-the-scenes have a look at how the observe “Positions” got here to be.

Within the five-minute clip, posted to YouTube, Grande is proven including layers of harmonies to the bridge and discovering new word mixtures whereas in the studio. Watch the total clip beneath.

“Positions” was launched in October of 2020 because the lead single to Grande’s album of the identical identify. Written by Grande, Angelina Barrett, Brian Vincent Bates, Nija Charles, James Jarvis, Tayla Parx, Tommy Brown, London on da Observe and Mr. Franks, “Positions” sees Grande fortunately altering her way of life for a brand new lover. Brown, London on da Observe and Mr. Franks produced the tune, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 and Rolling Stone High 100. Transferring over a million models, the tune is licensed platinum in the U.S.

Within the music video for “Positions,” Grande dons opulent pearl earrings and sits behind a reproduction of the White Home’s Resolute desk. The pop star delivers a press convention as President after cooking pasta and posing on a mattress to the lyric, “Switchin’ the positions for you / Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bed room.”

Final week, Grande introduced that she is going to be part of Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” in the autumn. The artist will take Nick Jonas’ seat alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

In late December, Grande launched the Netflix movie “Excuse Me, I Love You,” a behind-the-scenes have a look at her Sweetener World Tour, which featured hits akin to “God Is a Girl,” “7 Rings” and “No Tears Left to Cry.”