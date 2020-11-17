Ariana Grande Takes Top ‘Positions’ on Album and Song Charts Again

Ariana Grande took the highest “Positions” on the charts this week with each the album and single of that title. The long-player was lodged within the No. 1 spot for the second straight week, whereas the “Positions” tune was on the high of its chart for a 3rd week.

It was a sluggish week for brand spanking new entries, as the one debuting album within the high 10 of the Rolling Stone album chart was Nav’s “Emergency Tsunami,” in at No. 8 with a modest 30,700 album models for the mixtape from the Canadian rapper.

Premiering additional down the chart, Tomorrow X Collectively’s “Minisode1: Blue Hour” got here in at No. 19 and Kylie Minogue’s “Disco” bowed at No. 32.

Christmas albums are beginning to elbow their approach into the mid-range of the album chart. Tops is, not surprisingly, Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas,” now as much as No. 29, and certain to enter the highest 10 earlier than December is claimed and carried out. Early revelers had been additionally within the temper for a perennial from Michael Buble at No. 38 and Dolly Parton’s new “A Holly Dolly Christmas” at No. 44. Carrie Underwood’s new one is at No. 55.

Grande’s No. 1 album racked up 91,500 album models in its second journey to the highest. Following her within the high 10 had been Pop Smoke, the Child Laroi, Juice WRLD, King Von, Taylor Swift (rebounding into the highest 10 with “Folklore” but once more), the “Hamilton” forged album, Lil Child and Harry Kinds.

New motion was equally sluggish on the Rolling Stone songs chart, the place the highest new entry was at No. 16 — “What That Pace Bout!?” by Mike Will Made-It.

In its third week on high, Grande’s “Positions” single landed 12.8 million tune streams. In second place, additionally for the second week in a row, “Dakiti” by Dangerous Bunny & Jhay Cortez had 12 million streams.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Desires” continues to hold in within the high 20, touchdown at No. 18 this week with 5.4 million new tune streams, about two months into its TikTok phenomenon standing now.