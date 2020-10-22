Ariana Grande’s New Album: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Though it appeared like Ariana Grande may actually need her followers to simply watch the clock — the countdown clock, that’s, that confirmed up on her web site final Saturday evening — she bought extra particular on Wednesday about probably the most fast factor being counted all the way down to. “Positions,” the primary single from her upcoming sixth studio album, will debut because the clock strikes 12 this Friday morning.

However Grande has two clocks ticking on her website, with the second counting the seconds till a full album drops one week later, because the calendar clicks over to Oct. 30. Subsequent to nothing has been revealed about that full-length launch, together with any official announcement of its title, however earlier than the singer formally “positions” that, too, right here’s what we do learn about what seems to be among the many handful of true celebrity album releases of 2020.

The pre-save web page for the “Positions” single contains cowl artwork which may be a tease of the last word album cowl as effectively, displaying Grande from her lips all the way down to her knees in a brief skirt and matching midriff-baring prime. (Maybe, in contrast to her final two albums, she’s destined to stay right-side-up this time?)

An ominous instrumental monitor seems on YouTube with the title “Positions” on in it, and what seems to be Grande talking within the background.

With most of her sixth album recorded throughout COVID-19 quarantining, its lyrical themes are rumored to give attention to intercourse, romance ruinous and righteous, and disconnection (she’s been in an apparently regular relationship with actual property mogul Dalton Gomez since mid-summer).

One other trace that unhealthy or infectious romance could also be on Grande’s thoughts is the album’s potential inclusion of “Poisonous Love,” a brand new duet shared with The Weeknd. This isn’t the primary time that Grande and The Weeknd have been paired for a romantic showdown; test “Love Me More durable,” from her 2014 album “My Everything,” for reference.

Whereas rapper-vocalist Ty Dolla $ign’s title has been flashed round as one in all Grande’s “Positions” collaborators on the FOTP boards simply in time for his new album drop this weekend, Grande herself mentioned the potential inclusion of Doja Cat on no matter subsequent undertaking she would document again in Could. Throughout an interview on Zane Lowe’s program for Apple Music, Grande revealed that she had recorded a brand new monitor that she wrote and carried out with Doja Cat that might presumably make its manner onto what needs to be her subsequent recorded undertaking. “I need to save (it) for at any time when it’s time once more to drop,” stated Grande in the course of the interview.

The supposed 14-track album, up to now, contains one monitor listed as “34 35” which has a easy, repetitious backing monitor discovered right here with none info save for Grande’s title and acquainted French-manicured fingertips from Saturday’s preliminary Instagam drop.

One other set of beats listed as “brb,” shich stands for “Be Proper Again,” is a rumored new Ariana monitor whose backing music may be discovered right here.

Additionally rumored for the brand new album, and located known as an “AG6” monitor, is “Nasty.” with a number of snippets of lyrics discovered right here and right here.