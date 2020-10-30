Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Is in the Sexy ‘Quiet Storm’ Tradition

To not get too alliterative about it, however Ariana Grande is all about the positivity on “Positions,” an album that’s concurrently her most down-tempo and her most upbeat. There shall be no ghostin’, boredom-fueled breakup or tears right here, to not point out an entire lack of the wet motifs she’s employed on her personal or not too long ago shared with duet accomplice Woman Gaga. Not that you just’d essentially name it a sunny file, per se, both: Grande is method too locked up in the bed room along with her new flame in this extremely smitten, extremely sexualized album. She has positively moved on from the take-love-or-leave-it “Thank U, Subsequent” to crushing — and grinding — on whoever truly has ended up being subsequent.

No marvel her picture is right-side-up once more on the album cowl, with as a lot love and lust as in these track. Should you’re a fan of basic “quiet storm”-style R&B albums, Grande has a doozy of a modern-day one with this surprisingly tranquil (if unsurprisingly sensual replace) on the type. Whereas four-on-the-floor disco is making a comeback elsewhere in pop, Grand is favoring a slower, sparser fashion that enables loads of room for her self-arranged, multi-tracked vocal trills amid the rhythmic lurching. On a few events amid the 14 tracks, she does succumb to a dance-floor beat — in “Motive,” her collaboration with Doja Cat, and “Love Language,” welcome situations of selecting up the tempo, each. However you wouldn’t mistake it for a membership album; it’s extra of a stay-in, tongue-flicks-and-chill type of a file.

Together with the attractive time and tentative steps again towards re-embracing romanticism in full, there shall be arithmetic, despite the fact that, in one outro, Grande murmurs, “Math class — by no means was good.” The lady doth protest an excessive amount of about her lack of abilities: “34 + 35” naughtily provides as much as precisely what you suppose it provides as much as … and he or she does literalize the addition at the very finish of the monitor, unnecessarily, in case anybody missed the joke. (It’s not the solely time she visits that topic on the album; “Love Language” shouldn’t be truly about her important different being multilingual.) On a extra harmless however equally playful stage, “6:30” has her repeatedly asking, “Are you down? What’s up?” — with the title phrase meant to suggest the second when each palms on the clockface are, you realize, down with that. Give her credit score for arising with a really analog image for on the lookout for love in a track that’s throwback in extra methods than one.

You might end up doing the math in different methods, listening to “Positions,” as a result of it’s an album that adheres to the leave-‘em-wanting-more maxim to such an excessive that you just could be trying up the precise lengths of the songs greater than as soon as. Of the 14 tracks, a majority, eight, clock in at underneath three minutes — a size that’d depend as an interlude on nearly anyone else’s modern album. The longest track, “Off the Desk,” stretches itself to precisely 4 minutes, and that’s simply to provide that track’s duet accomplice, The Weeknd, almost equal time. Should you caught Grande’s final tour, you realize that she already tends to condense songs to their core, but when she condenses these the subsequent time round, you may truly blink and miss them. In the aforementioned “34 + 35,” Grande extols the deserves of period, singing, “Are you able to keep up all night time? F— me till the daylight” — however in relation to music nowadays, Grande is all about the quickies. And “Positions” advantages from that financial system and repeatability. It’s stuffed with expertly conceived songs you want would at the very least attempt to overstay their welcome, although there’s by no means any actual remorse when she hits the “Thank u, subsequent” button to maneuver on to a successor.=

That’s to not say that there isn’t a hierarchy of tracks on the file. The opening “Shut Up,” a self-explanatory message to Grande’s questioners and detractors — and the solely non-relationship-minded tune in the set — is numerous enjoyable musically, however its defensive message wouldn’t bear belaboring. “34 + 35,” which instantly follows, is, let’s face it, somewhat bit on the schoolgirl-sniggering facet. “Simply Like Magic,” Grande’s paean to the Regulation of Attraction, comes off as somewhat lopsidedly entitled for the yr of BLM and COVID: “I get all the things I need ‘trigger I appeal to it” is a message that perhaps may have been saved for a yr apart from 2020.

However these aren’t main missteps, and the album finds a surer footing shortly in. Musically, it’s on stable floor proper from the begin, as the opening “Shut Up” does strongly profit not simply from Grande’s expertise for arranging her personal stacked vocals, however from a use of strings that may happen all through the album. Gentle orchestration or a strings-like sound is unquestionably on the rebound recently in R&B due to that entire neo-disco renaissance, however Grande and her producers are utilizing what generally quantities to a 13-piece string part in extra fascinating and nuanced methods than that. The cellos, violas and violins add as much as an awesome taste in variety of tracks right here, from that first track to the finale, “POV,” a quantity with a barely gospel-y undertone reminiscent of a distinct type of basic, earnest R&B balladry than the friskier form that fills out most of the album.

Standouts embrace all three of the tracks with featured appearances. Doja Cat’s raspy rap at the very finish of “Motive” feels surprisingly extra like a coda than an built-in verse, however that’s probably not a detriment to a track that rapidly picks up the album’s tempo after which effectively makes its exit. The Weeknd is in his most sensitive-guy mode in “Off the Desk,” listening to out his ex — performed by Ariana — as she sings “Not but healed or prepared / Shouldn’t be going too regular,” whereas he replies by alluding to previous hits, be it his personal “The Hills” or their earlier shared “Love Me Tougher” in the service of contending that he’s a newly chastened dude. Perhaps the better of the three collabs is “Security Internet,” as shut as this album will get to going for a haunted really feel, with Ty Dolla Signal getting in some good similes as he guarantees a therapeutic Grande that he’ll “put some ice on you,” as in jewellery, or as in one thing out of the freezer.

However in relation to mixing an odd type of intimacy and an irresistible musical ingenuity — and simply attaining peak Ariana, in a track it’s laborious to think about anybody else singing — there isn’t a beating “My Hair,” a monitor that equates her iconographic coiffure to her innermost being. “Run your palms via my hair / Child, ‘trigger that’s why it’s there,” she sings. If that sounds easy and welcoming sufficient, do notice that she makes use of the phrase “scared” 3 times in the first verse and refrain… not for herself, however for the way afraid her new man could be to strategy the sacred totem that’s her pony. There’s an virtually humorous stage of candor in that, because it’s pretty straightforward to think about even a fellow who’d been allowed into the innermost sanctum nonetheless being terrified to go there, of all locations. “Know this ain’t normally me, however I’d let it down for ya” — most likely not for some other performer, however for Ariana Grande, may there be any extra weak assertion?

By being as musically and thematically targeted as it’s, “Positions” lacks the tour de power standing that belonged to the “Sweetener” album in 2018 and, to a lesser extent, its 2019 “Thank U, Subsequent” follow-up. Any outlier as dramatic as a “No Tears Left to Cry” or “God Is a Girl” won’t be discovered right here. Nevertheless it’s signal that Grande isn’t attempting to make the identical or perhaps a comparable album every outing, as she knocks all these long-players out in such unusually productive succession. And the advantages of getting an album as targeted as this one might rapidly be found by anybody who’s making use of quarantine for extra romantic functions… and even those that have solely their very own hair to twirl.

Ariana Grande

“Positions”

Republic Information