Arianna Bocco Named President of IFC Films

Arianna Bocco has been named president of IFC Films. Her promotion comes after greater than a decade on the indie studio, the place Bocco oversaw acquisitions and productions for IFC Films in addition to for its style label IFC Midnight.

Bocco is entering into the position after Lisa Schwartz introduced in November that she was stepping down as co-president of the studio. Jonathan Sehring, who served as co-president of IFC Films for many years, left the corporate in 2018.

In her new position, Bocco will proceed to supervise acquisitions, manufacturing, advertising and marketing and publicity, whereas including oversight of theatrical movie distribution. She can even be tasked with persevering with to develop its subscription streaming service, IFC Films Limitless.

IFC Films is owned by AMC Networks. Bocco will now report back to Miguel Penella, AMC Networks’ president of SVOD. He, in flip, reviews to Ed Carroll, AMC Networks’ COO.

“Arianna is a gifted and revered government who has established IFC Films as a number one platform for brand new, rising voices in addition to acclaimed filmmakers, and thru her acquisitions she has helped create a wide-ranging library of celebrated impartial movies for the corporate,” mentioned Carroll.

IFC Films has remained busy in the course of the pandemic, releasing a number of movies throughout on-demand platforms and within the assortment of cinemas and drive-ins that stay open. This yr, the corporate has distributed “Relic,” “The Nest,” “Embattled,” “The Rental” and “The Journey to Greece.”

In its 20-year historical past, IFC has backed the likes of “Boyhood,” “Y Tu Mama Tambien,” “The Demise of Stalin,” “Cave of Forgotten Goals” and “The Babadook.”

“IFC Films is synonymous with high quality, innovation and filmmaker-driven cinema,” mentioned Bocco. “I couldn’t be extra excited by the chance to embrace this prestigious repute and lead the corporate ahead by persevering with our dedication to bringing audiences dynamic movies, numerous auteurs and thought frightening artwork in new and thrilling methods.”

Bocco joined IFC Films in 2006. She beforehand served as head of the impartial function packaging division of the Gersh Company in New York Metropolis and likewise labored at Miramax Films as senior vp of acquisitions. Earlier than becoming a member of Miramax Films, Bocco was vp of acquisitions and co-productions at New Line Cinema and Fantastic Line Options.