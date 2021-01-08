Ariel Pink Defends Supporting Trump at Rally, Denies Capitol Assault

Avowed Trump-supporting musician Ariel Pink has come beneath hearth after he was seen attending the rally that changed into a riot in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. In a tweet Thursday morning, he confirmed his participation, however denied being a part of the mob that assaulted the nation’s capitol shortly after Donald J. Trump spoke.

“i used to be in D.C. to peacefully present my assist for the president,” the indie rock musician mentioned in a tweeted response to queries from curious followers and detractors. “I attended the rally on the White Home garden and went again to lodge and took a nap. Case closed.”

Pink’s buddy and fellow Trump-supporting musician John Maus has additionally taken hearth for allegedly coming to D.C. for the rally, though Maus has responded extra obliquely to fan queries.

Later, Pink responded to a follower who accused him of “placing others at danger by being at such a large gathering during which protesters should not socially distancing or sporting masks.” The musician wrote again by suggesting that anybody who would complain in regards to the Trump rally however be OK with Black Lives Matter protests was hypocritical: “All of the individuals at these occasions deserve what’s coming to them. They took the danger understanding full effectively what would possibly occur. BLM protests over the previous 6 months should not knowledgeable in regards to the pandemic?” One other follower replied, “Virtually all BLM protesters are sporting masks.”

The clarification did little to mollify the numerous followers dissatisfied that he would participate within the rally at all, peaceable or in any other case. “Casket closed,” one consumer tweeted in response to Pink’s “case closed” comment. “My fandom is lifeless.”

