Ariel Winter Immediately Changed Her Hair After Modern Family Wrapped Filming

Having grown up on the small display screen in her eleven seasons on Modern Family, actress Ariel Winter was for a few years synonymous along with her character Alex Dunphy, simply one of many smartest individuals on this prolonged household. Lately, nonetheless, Winter has grow to be a social media magnet largely impartial of Modern Family, focusing partially on her bodily attributes and her trend selections, amongst different issues. And followers may be shocked to see what she seems like now that she’s modified her hair up.
Contemplating Alex Dunphy rocks brunette hair and apparently does not harbor any deep-seated objectives of dying all of it, Ariel Winter beforehand did not have an infinite provide of choices when it got here to altering up her hair coloration or coiffure, contemplating the summer season hiatus solely lasts a number of months. However now that Modern Family is packing it up for good, it gives all of the free time one would want to make semi-permanent hair modifications. After inflicting quite a lot of buzz for her sheer look in the course of the Modern Family wrap occasion, Winter took little or no time in making that occur. Test it out beneath!
The winter season could carry with it psychological visuals of fields coated in white snow, however Ariel Winter has introduced the fireplace along with her new hair coloration. Within the put up, she references the long-lasting youngsters character Strawberry Shortcake in requesting a brand new nickname, and listed here are a number of of the names and comparative characters that commenters introduced up.
Kim Attainable
Ariel (The Little Mermaid)
Merida (Courageous)
Dr. Crusher (Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology)
Christina Hendricks Jr.
Bloom (Winx Membership)
A reasonably and beawtiful carrot
No matter what nicknames could or will not be utilized, Ariel Winter’s followers are undoubtedly loving the actress’ new look, which is on the other finish of the looks spectrum from Alex Dunphy’s modest and bespectacled visage. If she’s making an attempt to persuade Hollywood that she’s prepared for extra grown-up roles that share little to do with Modern Family‘s sitcom vibes, I consider the previous couple of years on social media have carried out it, with the change to pink hair capping all of it off superbly.
To make sure, Ariel Winter was not making an attempt to maintain her hair modifications a secret from followers, as she’d written a put up in early February about desirous to return to the red-haired look. And he or she even put a put up up for followers prior simply previous to altering it, saying “bye bye” to her darkish hair.
Followers cannot wait to see the place Ariel Winter would possibly find yourself subsequent on both the massive display screen or the small display screen. She popped up final yr in an episode of Legislation & Order: SVU, a present that she apparently loves, and it is coming again for not less than three extra seasons, so perhaps there’s one thing for her there. She’s additionally recognized for lending her voice to reveals comparable to Robotic Rooster, and he or she additionally voiced the titular character in Disney Junior’s Sofia the First throughout its run.
Contemplating she’s made multiple put up a few sure Child Yoda up to now couple of months, would possibly Star Wars followers begin anticipating to see her present up inside an episode or two of The Mandalorian in Season 2?
For now, Ariel Winter followers should make do with the remaining episodes of Modern Family‘s eleventh and last season, which is able to air Wednesdays on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET.
