Ariel Winter Immediately Changed Her Hair After Modern Family Wrapped Filming

Contemplating Alex Dunphy rocks brunette hair and apparently does not harbor any deep-seated objectives of dying all of it, Ariel Winter beforehand did not have an infinite provide of choices when it got here to altering up her hair coloration or coiffure, contemplating the summer season hiatus solely lasts a number of months. However now that Modern Family is packing it up for good, it gives all of the free time one would want to make semi-permanent hair modifications. After inflicting quite a lot of buzz for her sheer look in the course of the Modern Family wrap occasion, Winter took little or no time in making that occur. Test it out beneath!