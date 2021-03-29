Arista Records Signs British Singer, Songwriter and Actor ARLO

British singer, songwriter and actor ARLO has signed with Arista Records, the U.S. label owned by Sony Music Leisure.

London-based ARLO will launch new music this yr with Arista. ARLO, who was named one of many new influential faces within the U.Okay. in 2019 by London newspaper The Night Normal, has garnered tens of millions of music streams, and offered out a string of headline exhibits in London.

Elton John praised ARLO’s single “Ivory” on his “Rocket Hour” radio present, and his most up-to-date collaboration with rapper Mick Jenkins, “Altering,” was extensively praised by tastemakers like HighSnobiety, 4Music, Line of Finest Match, The Unbiased, Nylon, BBC Radio 1, Metro, Advanced and Conflict Journal, cementing ARLO as an artist to look at.

David Massey, president and CEO of Arista Records, said: “ARLO is an unbelievable expertise, and his strategy to his artistry is progressive and authentic. We’re so completely happy to have ARLO be a part of the Arista household.”

Evan Lipschutz, senior vp, A&R Arista Records, stated: “We’re tremendous excited to be welcoming ARLO to the Arista household. ARLO is a exceptional expertise with a tremendous voice. We’re so completely happy to be partnering with him on the following phases of his profession.”

ARLO said: “I’m so excited to be becoming a member of the Arista/Sony household. I can’t thank David and Evan sufficient for believing in me and supporting me on my journey.”

ARLO is represented by CAA worldwide for music, TV and movie.