Arizona Closes Movie Theaters, Bars Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases – Variety

Reacting to a surge in COVID-19 circumstances, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered all film theaters closed for 30 days, together with bars, nightclubs, gyms and water parks.

Ducey made the announcement throughout a information convention with the manager order going into impact at eight p.m. Monday. “This can assist relieve stress on our well being care system and provides time for brand new transmissions to sluggish,” Ducey tweeted.

Most film theaters across the nation closed in mid-March due to the pandemic. Ducey introduced in Might that theaters might reopen after the state’s stay-at-home order expired on Might 15, however that folks wanted to proceed to follow social distancing and observe CDC-recommended pointers. There was no statewide no requirement to put on a masks in public.

Comscore reported that 13 of the 94 movie show areas in Arizona have been open this previous weekend. Throughout the identical time, there have been 1,072 U.S. theaters open, together with 284 drive-ins. However studios have largely given up on a mid-summer season and shifted again their main releases to August with Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” opening on Aug. 12.

Confirmed COVID-19 circumstances in Arizona hit 74,533 and 1,588 deaths in the state on Monday. Arizona noticed circumstances start to spike in early June in the wake of the stay-at-home order. On June 27, Vice President Mike Pence postponed a marketing campaign occasions in Arizona and Florida “out of an abundance of warning” as each states skilled a spike in coronavirus circumstances.