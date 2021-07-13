Arizona Republican Jeff Flake Is Biden’s Ambassador Selection For Turkey For

Kim Diaz
President Joe Biden plans to appoint former Senator Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey, placing the Arizona Republican diplomatically at the entrance traces with a conventional best friend at a time when family members are irritating in an authoritarian technology.

Flake’s nomination calls for affirmation from the Democrat-controlled Senate, the place he is aware of many of the contributors from his six years within the chamber, which resulted in 2019.

The nomination is without doubt one of the maximum visual posts but for a Republican within the Biden White Area. Many anticipated Flake, of Mesa, to play a job in executive after he enthusiastically recommended Biden over former President Donald Trump all the way through the 2020 election.

