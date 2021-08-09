Arjun Kapoor Calls Neeraj Chopra An Inspiration For Fighting Weight problems

Actor Arjun Kapoor has referred to as Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra an inspiration since the superstar athlete battled weight problems to reach his dream. The actor shared a information article on Instagram and wrote: “Simply struggling with weight problems can also be bodily and mentally laborious. This boy has no longer simply triumph over that, he has saved his eyes at the prize to ace an Olympic gold medal. Neeraj, you’re such an inspiration to me and for the rustic.”

Neeraj Chopra become a family title when he scripted historical past on the lately concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 via successful the gold medal within the males’s javelin throw match. In line with more than a few information experiences, Neeraj weighed greater than 80kgs on the age of 13. Arjun Kapoor had additionally spoken about how he needed to combat weight problems.

“Pehle major bohot mota bohot pareshan tha…. No no this isn’t a kind of posts. Simply placing it in the market that I really like each bankruptcy of my existence. The ones days & even now, I’ve at all times been myself at each step of the way in which. I cherish each little bit of it. I’m a piece in growth like any person & everybody else. My mom instructed me each level of your existence is a adventure & you are going to at all times be a continuing paintings in growth. I perceive the which means of that now greater than ever and I’m loving that I’m operating against improving myself… each rattling day,” the actor wrote whilst sharing an image of himself on Instagram lately.