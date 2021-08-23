Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma And Extra In Kuttey



Celebrated director Vishal Bharadwaj’s son Aasmaan Bharadwaj is all set to make his directorial debut. Nowadays, the makers of the movie launched the primary movement poster of it. The movie has been titled Kuttey (His father had made Kaminey in 2009). Directed through Aasmaan, the movie is produced through Vishal Bharadwaj and Luv Ranjan.

Kuttey boasts of a stellar forged consisting of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bharadwaj. Arjun took to Instagram to percentage the movement posted of the movie and captioned it as, “Na ye bhaukte hai, na ye gurraate hai, bas kaatte hai.” We’re tremendous stoked about this one, what about you?

