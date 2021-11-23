Arkanoid Eternal Battle will bring back the legendary arcade game with many new features in 2022

The Taito classic will be modernized by Microids, which promises modes for solo and multiplayer enjoyment.

Microids continues its commitment to the classics and announces the return in 2022 of Arkanoid, a block-breaking arcade video game launched in 1986 by Taito, with which the French company signed a collaboration agreement a few months ago with the aim of relaunching two of its major franchises to the current public.

Arkanoid Eternal Battle is the name of this new adventure developed by Pastagames, and promises to offer a completely modernized version with modes for solo and multiplayer enjoyment, which will be revealed later. The game will respect many of the classic arcade elements, while also including new effects, bonuses and features.

It will have new effects, bonuses and features“We all have our own history with Arkanoid. It feels so good to meet again after so many years“says Pastagames’ Fabien Delpian, recalling his personal experience with the franchise. For his part, Masakazu Suzuki, CEO of Taito Corporation, hopes that Microids and Pastagames can sign a title that will satisfy fans of the series and attract new players.

At the moment there are little more details about the project, which has shown through a short video what its logo will be. Microids still has another project with Taito Games, creators of Space Invaders and Bubble Bobble to announce. As for Pastagames, the name may be familiar to you because of his work on titles like Pix the Cat.

Microids Games launches Asterix and Obelix: Slap Them All in a few days and is scheduled to release Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, by Pendulo in December.

