Arma Reforger is the new game in the realistic war action saga: trailer and first details

Bohemia Interactive’s military simulation takes us back to the Cold War on PC and Xbox Series.

Weapon Reforger has been introduced as the first step in the road to weapon 4an action and war simulation video game that will show off the new motor Enfusionbringing to PC and Xbox Series the realistic shooter action that Bohemia Interactive we are used to. We return to Everon, the microstate where it all began with Arma: Cold War Assault.

Now available in early accessEveron is an island of 51 square kilometers Set in the Malden Archipelago in the Central Atlantic, a vast open world filled with breathtaking landscapes, “deciduous and evergreen forests, majestic rivers, sparkling lagoons, idyllic villages and sober mountains, all surrounded by pebbly beaches and pristine coastlines.” rocky”. Reforger Weapon is now available on PC and Xbox Series through early access.

The military simulator will offer us to play online as Americans or Soviets in the midst of the Cold War Conflict way, capturing strategic positions to dominate a battlefield that will force us to collaborate with our companions to survive in their environment. Bohemia Interactive has promised to make available to us a large selection of weapons and vehicles of the time, “recreated with great care”.

The modo Game Master It will allow us to edit scenarios, controlling events and creating missions, suggesting challenges for other players. will not miss mods through the workshopAvailable on both PC and console. The most enthusiastic will not take long to explore Workbench, the tools used for the development of the game that the studio provides us to unleash creativity in the mods. If you want to know more about the return of the king of realistic shooters, in 3DJuegos we will talk about the keys to Weapon Reforged.

