Armageddon Vs. Deep Influence: Which Is The Better Disaster Film?

Sending Oil Drillers To House

From the leap, the concept of NASA agreeing to ship a bunch of oil drillers — albeit the most effective rattling drillers you may ever see — to house to drill deep beneath the floor of an asteroid the dimensions of Texas and insert a nuclear bomb that they may then set off is without doubt one of the most ridiculous issues anybody had ever heard of when the film got here out. And bear in mind, this was 1998. Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla got here out that yr. And whereas the “fish out of water” idea of transplanting a dozen or so grunts from an off-shore rig to the vacuum of house made for some humorous moments, it simply would not make lots of sense. And that does not even contact on the scientific inaccuracies of the entire mess.

Factors: -5 (That plan would by no means work)