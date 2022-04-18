Armani’s mistake and Perales’ goal claim: why Banfield’s goal against River Plate was well validated

River Plate beat Banfield at the Florencio Sola stadium, in the match valid for the tenth date of Zone A of the Professional Soccer League Cup. The referee was Pablo Echavarría, who was right to validate the goal of Drill despite the claims of Millionaire.

He scored so much Amos Perales at 24 minutesafter a Franco Armani blooper who lost the ball in the air by jumping to fight while Gregorio Tanco disputed the position. Despite the visiting goalkeeper’s request, the goal was totally valid because there was no charge or contact of the local central marker that warrants no penalty.

This Armani mistake recalled the Shared mistake he had with Leandro González Pirez in the last Superclásico against Boca Juniors played at the Monumental stadium, which made it possible for Sebastián Villa to score and ended with a victory for Sebastián Battaglia’s team.

In the image it is clearly seen that Franco Armani does not receive a foul and only loses the ball (Fotobaires)

Beyond this unpleasant situation that Franco Armani suffered, the team responded to him and ended up turning the result around with goals from Enzo Fernández, after a controversial criminaland Matías Suárez, after an impeccable collective play by the Millionaire.

With this new win, the tenth in the last 12 games, River Plate came within just two points of the leading Racing Club in Zone A of the League Cup. The next match will be played by the Millionaire as a visitor, this Wednesday in Córdoba against Talleres, while on Sunday they will host Atlético Tucumán. At the moment, Marcelo Gallardo’s team is accessing the quarter-final stage and, with four games to go, they moved five units away from Argentinos Juniors, which is the first team that would be staying at the door of the classification .

KEEP READING:

Controversy grows against Haas’ “white Ferraris” in Formula 1: “These things must be prohibited”

D’Alessandro said goodbye to professional football at the age of 41 with a great goal: the tears in the warm-up and the moment he left the field

Messi’s two goals and Mbappé’s assist that the VAR annulled in PSG’s win against Olympique de Marseille

Donnarumma’s new blooper that allowed Olympique de Marseille’s goal against PSG in the French classic

Shocking accident of Nicole Neumann’s boyfriend, José Manuel Urcera, in Turismo Carretera