Armed forces committed to handle domestic defense industry: General Rawat

Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday that the armed forces would be more satisfied to fight with the help of indigenous technology and equipment and win the war.

In a seminar organized on promoting the domestic defense industry, General Rawat said that India's armed forces are committed to hold onto the domestic industry in developing next generation military platforms and equipment to make the country self-sufficient in defense production.

General Rawat said, "The armed forces will get more satisfaction from fighting with the help of indigenous technology and equipment and winning the war."

The seminar was attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and the Chiefs of Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.

He said, “India today is going through a phase in which many challenges and dangers are being faced. Our collective efforts for Kovid-19 have firmly established our ability to fight any such unforeseen event. “

General Rawat said that India is facing many security threats and challenges and the country has the ability to deal with these threats and challenges.

He said, “I would like to reiterate the assurance of our commitment to procure indigenous equipment and weapon systems.”

He also elaborated on various policy initiatives by the government to boost the domestic defense industry and said that the strength of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) should be harnessed in bringing in new equipment and technologies.

He said, “Armed forces are committed to handling the industry.”

To make India the center of defense manufacturing, the government has already prepared its comprehensive framework and is taking policy initiatives to promote the domestic defense industry.

He also urged the defense industry to invest in research and development in the field of various technologies.

He said, “Armed forces are committed to support a self-reliant India”. We assure you to adopt a more transparent and open approach with the industry to understand the potential and limitations of the industry. “

On 9 August, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced a ban on the import of 101 arms and military equipment by 2024, taking an important initiative to boost the domestic defense industry. These include light combat helicopters, cargo aircraft, conventional submarines and cruise missiles.

In a related development, the DRDO on Monday identified 108 military systems and sub-systems such as navigation radars, tank transporters for the design, development and manufacture of domestic industry.

DRDO said that it will provide assistance to industries for the design, development and testing of these systems on the basis of need.