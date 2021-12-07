Armed Forces Flag Day: Top Minister Narendra Modi appeals to donate for the military

Armed Forces Flag Day: As of late i.e. Tuesday seventh December is being celebrated as Flag Day. The aim of celebrating at the present time is to honor the courageous squaddies who’ve laid down their lives for the rustic and are all the time able for it. On at the present time, the countrymen have in mind such courageous squaddies, who bravely fought the enemies at the borders of the rustic and laid down their lives within the honor and protection of the rustic. At the instance of Armed Forces Flag Day, Top Minister Narendra Modi additionally lauded the incomparable contribution of the Armed Forces and mentioned that they have got remarkable tenacity and braveness.Additionally Learn – Rahul Gandhi mentioned in Loksabha, I’ve the record of farmers who misplaced their lives within the motion; give them repayment

Since 1949, December 7 is well known as Armed Forces Flag Day around the nation. PM Modi mentioned in his tweet, 'At the instance of Armed Forces Flag Day, I want to as soon as once more underline the incomparable contributions of the Armed Forces. His tenacity and braveness are remarkable. He mentioned, 'I might urge all of you to give a contribution to the welfare of our military.'

At the instance of Armed Forces Flag Day, this can be a observe to donate for the military. Preserving at the present time in thoughts, Protection Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday remaining week had appealed to donate extra generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which is used for the rehabilitation and welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependents.

The Protection Ministry mentioned in a remark that they felicitated key participants to the fund in 2020-21, together with State Financial institution of India and Solar TV. Rajnath Singh in his speech lauded the ex-servicemen for voluntarily serving to the civil management in finding the inflamed other folks, neighborhood surveillance and control of isolation amenities at more than a few puts right through the combat towards the COVID-19 pandemic. Of.

Rajnath Singh mentioned that the federal government is offering all imaginable lend a hand to the military staff and ex-servicemen, however their welfare is a collective accountability. The remark mentioned, “Rajnath Singh expressed his gratitude to all those that made treasured contributions to the AFFDF (Armed Forces Flag Day Fund) and generously donated for the rehabilitation and welfare of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and their dependents.” appealed to.”

