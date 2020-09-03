Armed Forces should be ready to deal with immediate crisis, should also prepare for future: CDS

new Delhi: CDS General Bipin Rawat said that India is in danger of coordinated action on the northern and western fronts, about which we should consider the defense plan. We have envisaged a strategy to deal with emerging threats on the northern and western borders. CDS Bipin Rawat said, Indian armed forces should be ready to deal with the immediate crisis and also prepare for the future. Also Read – Pakistani court said- Give a chance to appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav and send a reply to Pakistan, India

General Rawat said, we want peace and tranquility beyond our borders. Of late, we are seeing some aggressive actions by China, but we are able to deal with these. Our three forces are capable of dealing with threats along our borders.

Indian armed forces should be ready to deal with the immediate crisis and also prepare for the future. CDS Rawat said that the proxy war waged by Pakistan has hindered India's efforts for regional integration.

General Rawat said, “With China’s financial assistance to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and continuing military and diplomatic assistance to Pakistan, it has become necessary for us to keep a high level of preparedness.” General Rawat said, India has been watching the aggressive antics of China, but we are able to deal with them in a proper way.

CDS Rawat said, Pakistan is waging a proxy war, helping terrorists from their land and giving them goods to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan can take advantage of any threat arising on the northern borders and can create problems for us. India is facing the most complex threats and challenges from nuclear to semi-conventional.